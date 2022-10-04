Read full article on original website
Ronald Leroy Hein
Ronald Leroy Hein, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Dietrich
Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Dietrich, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Living. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Children invited to enjoy an afternoon of autumnal crafts and alpacas at Silver Bell Hollow Alpaca Farm
Join the Muscatine Art Center for a fun-filled afternoon at Silver Bell Hollow Alpaca Farm on Saturday, October 8, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. In this kids workshop, participants will create fuzzy fall pumpkins using wet felting techniques and tour the farm to meet the alpacas! The $25 fee includes an alpaca cookie.
Flowers on the Avenue’s Fall Open House kicks off this afternoon
Muscatine’s Flowers on the Avenue will be hosting their Fall Open House today, Thursday, October 6th, through Saturday, October 8th. Times for each day is as follows:. Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon. In addition to refreshments and...
Revisions to Title 7, Chapter 2 of City Code will allow UTV’s on most city streets
The Muscatine City Council will vote on an ordinance revising Title 7, Chapter 2 of City Code that would permit the use of off-road utility vehicles (UTV) on city streets. The vote will be taken following the third and final reading of the proposed ordinance. Those interested in the proceedings...
Parks & Recreation to host annual Trunk or Treat event; decorators sought
Trunks full of treasure will be emptied of their goodies by costumed characters of all sorts and sizes as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts a scary good time this Halloween. Children will have the opportunity to gather goodies and show off their costumes under a spook-tacular light show...
Changes approved to ‘Rules of Council’; meetings will now start at 6 p.m.
The Muscatine City Council approved an updated “Rules of Council” at its September 15 meeting with one of the biggest changes being the starting time for Council meetings. Starting Thursday, October 6, City Council meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The “Rules of Council” were last updated in...
