Muscatine, IA

Ronald Leroy Hein

Ronald Leroy Hein, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
MUSCATINE, IA
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block

The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
MUSCATINE, IA
Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Dietrich

Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Dietrich, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Living. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
MUSCATINE, IA
Muscatine, IA
Flowers on the Avenue’s Fall Open House kicks off this afternoon

Muscatine’s Flowers on the Avenue will be hosting their Fall Open House today, Thursday, October 6th, through Saturday, October 8th. Times for each day is as follows:. Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon. In addition to refreshments and...
MUSCATINE, IA
Parks & Recreation to host annual Trunk or Treat event; decorators sought

Trunks full of treasure will be emptied of their goodies by costumed characters of all sorts and sizes as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts a scary good time this Halloween. Children will have the opportunity to gather goodies and show off their costumes under a spook-tacular light show...
MUSCATINE, IA

