Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian with the Baraboo Police Department said the victims told police the suspects used a “torch-like device” that had flames...
BARABOO, WI
dailydodge.com

Columbia County Authorities Make Eight OWI Arrests Over The Weekend

(Portage) Columbia County authorities are asking the public to not drink and drive. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people arrested over the weekend throughout the county for operating while impaired. They note that their ages ranged from 22 to 73. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says impaired driving...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. ﻿ A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
SAUK CITY, WI
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dane County, authorities say. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials responded around 4:45 p.m. to US Highway 12 at State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury for the crash. Investigators determined...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
MADISON, WI

