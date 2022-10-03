ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Louisville Football’s Current Coaching Conundrum

At the helm of the Louisville Football program stands Scott Satterfield. The former coach of the Appalachian State Mountaineers led the program as it transitioned from Division II FCS football to Division I FBS football and had nothing but success. The Mountaineers have quietly become one of those schools that you cannot quickly write off as an easy win.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Malik Cunningham has “concussion-like symptoms,” and his status for Saturday’s game against Virginia is up in the air. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up some closing thoughts on Louisville’s loss to Boston College. —State of Louisville has a great deep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Virginia College Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Nickerson’s Ava Jones starts belated senior year

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Three months after suffering critical injuries in a fatal DUI crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones started her senior year. On her Facebook page, Ava’s mother, Amy Jones, also critically injured in the crash in which an impaired driver’s car hit the family, posted a picture of Ava on her first day of school Monday, Oct. 4, next to a photo of Ava boarding the bus on her first day of pre-K. “From the first day of pre-K to the belated first day of senior year, this girl has always persevered to be the best she can be!,” Amy wrote.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Virginia Cavaliers Date#The Virginia Cavaliers#The Louisville Cardinals#The Boston College Eagles#Qb
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio

The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
LOUISVILLE, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
CBS Denver

5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars

Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors at Norton Children’s hospital say they have seen an increase in flu cases already. They’ve admitted four patients with flu, compared to none this time last year. Dr. Kristina Bryant from Norton Children’s is urging families to make sure children six months to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Leading Louisville-area builder Fischer Homes Announces Leadership Changes

ERLANGER, Ky.—Fischer Homes, a leading Louisville-area builder and the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced major changes in the company’s leadership. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and current CEO of The Fischer Group, has been named CEO Emeritus. Tim McMahon has been promoted from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy