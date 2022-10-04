Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs says about Arizona abortion laws
PHOENIX – Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, said the state’s near-total abortion ban goes against the will of the people and she’d work to change it if elected. “I’ll do whatever it takes to continue to expand access, including vetoing further restrictions,” Hobbs told...
errorsofenchantment.com
This fall, New Mexico voters should watch out for Constitutional Amendment 2
Most of the attention on non-candidate measures on this fall’s ballot will be on the plan to tap one of New Mexico’s oil and gas-generated “permanent funds” to provide pre-K and other early childhood programs. But, voters should be aware of and concerned over proposed Amendment...
KTAR.com
Prop 131 would change the line of succession to the governor’s seat
PHOENIX — Whether at the voting polls or ballot box, voters will see 10 statewide ballot initiatives, including a potential change to the line of succession for the governor’s seat. Proposition 131 would amend the state’s constitution by creating a position for lieutenant governor. Currently, if the governor...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
Fronteras Desk
With Prop. 308, AZ voters will decide again whether noncitizens can get in-state tuition
Come November, voters will decide whether to offer in-state tuition to noncitizens who graduate from Arizona high schools. The ballot initiative, Proposition 308, would repeal a portion of an old state law. The debate began almost two decades ago, with Proposition 300, a measure that bars undocumented people from accessing...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
GOP elections chief candidate defends riot attendance
The Republican candidate for secretary of state defended his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, saying his presence there did not make him a participant. “The last time I checked, being at a place where something’s happening is not illegal,’’ said Mark Finchem. During a half-hour...
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
A massive income tax cut that mainly benefits wealthy Arizonans that has been championed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year.
arizonasuntimes.com
RNC and Arizona GOP Sue Maricopa County over Unfulfilled Public Records Request
Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward of the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced a lawsuit against Maricopa County Tuesday for failing to comply with public records requests relating to poll worker staffing. “After several weeks of negotiations, Maricopa County left us no choice but to...
kawc.org
Arizona doctors say territorial-era abortion law should only be for those without medical licenses
PHOENIX -- Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses. And that would free them to once again perform the medical procedure -- at least through the 15th week of pregnancy. Attorneys for the Arizona...
kjzz.org
Doctor, ACLU file lawsuit to restore abortion rights in Arizona
Another lawsuit is attempting to restore abortion access in Arizona. A Phoenix doctor, the Arizona Medical Association, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights are suing the state over a near-total ban on abortions that was recently reinstated. A Pima County Superior Court judge last month...
ktbb.com
Arizona Democrats hope to flip the governor’s mansion, but Katie Hobbs has some worried
(WASHINGTON) -- Arizona Democrats headed into the 2022 midterm races with a head full of steam, hoping to cement the state's newfound battleground status after a string of recent successes. Mark Kelly's win in a special Senate election and Joe Biden's presidential victory in the state in 2020, after Kyrsten...
kjzz.org
Ducey allocates $15 million to support growth of Arizona Teachers Academy
The Arizona Teachers Academy is getting $15 million in funding from the state. Gov. Doug Ducey allocated the money to help the program keep up with an increase in demand. The academy helps cover tuition for Arizona residents studying to become teachers, as long as they commit to teaching one year in the state for every year they receive funding.
whee.net
Mark Kelly and Blake Masters set to debate in Arizona: When to watch, what to expect
(PHOENIX) — Kicking off a season of senatorial debates in key battleground states, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and his Republican challenger Blake Masters will face off Thursday in Phoenix for their only debate — one week before early ballots go out in the state. Libertarian candidate Marc Victor will also participate.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen
Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
kjzz.org
Iowa man charged with threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman
The Department of Justice has charged an Iowa man for allegedly threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman over the 2020 election. Mark A. Rissi, 64, faces charges of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening phone call. According to the DOJ, Rissi called Hickman in September 2021 and attacked...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
RNC sues Maricopa County for 'shutting out' Republican poll workers
ARIZONA, USA — The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits Tuesday against Maricopa County, claiming the county favored Democrat poll workers over Republicans ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections. In September, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County accusing officials of violating Arizona...
Jan. 6 committee attorney says Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward pleaded Fifth
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that...
Washington Examiner
Arizona's Kari Lake walks back 'safe and legal' abortion comments
Arizona's bombastic GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake doesn't apologize for much. She's smiled her way through inflammatory remarks accusing Mexicans of being rapists, slammed the same media she was part of for 22 years as dishonest, and made numerous false allegations about election fraud. But on Wednesday, Lake's campaign tried...
