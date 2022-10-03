ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko Daily Free Press

Mine fatality in Washoe County

A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
Nevada Appeal

Information sought on missing Fernley man

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch who left home on Sept. 23 and has not returned home. Yoscovitch’s vehicle was located broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area, but were unsuccessful in locating Yoscovitch. A missing persons report for the Fernley resident was filed on Sept. 27.
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
