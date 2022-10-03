Read full article on original website
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
Eagle High grad named first runner up at Miss Teen USA pageant
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and Eagle High School graduate Jenna Beckstrom represented the Gem State on the big stage this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada. Beckstrom finished in second place in the field of 51 teens representing all 50 states and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
Nevada Appeal
Information sought on missing Fernley man
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch who left home on Sept. 23 and has not returned home. Yoscovitch’s vehicle was located broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area, but were unsuccessful in locating Yoscovitch. A missing persons report for the Fernley resident was filed on Sept. 27.
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
2news.com
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
