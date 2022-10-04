ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
MADISON, WI
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst

Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
MADISON, WI
Black Stripe Alert: Freshman Buckeye becomes latest to shed black stripe

It has become tradition recently for Ohio State football newcomers to have a black stripe placed down the middle of their helmet where the signature red stripe should be. New recruits wear a black stripe on their helmet until they earn the right to wear the traditional helmet. On Thursday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg breaks down likely candidates for Wisconsin vacancy

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently broke down the sudden head coaching vacancy in Madison during a segment for College Football Live. Asked about why the program is making a decision now on Paul Chryst, Rittenberg pointed to the team’s downward slide since making an appearance in the 2019 B1G Championship. The Badgers have also been losing games that the program is not accustomed to losing, including the home loss to Washington State this season.
MADISON, WI
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season

Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
JJ McCarthy leads nation in completion percentage through Week 5

JJ McCarthy has the Michigan Wolverines off to a hot start in 2022. A big reason for U-M’s record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play is the sophomore quarterback’s success as a passer. In fact, McCarthy could be described as the most accurate passer in the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
EAST LANSING, MI

