ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently broke down the sudden head coaching vacancy in Madison during a segment for College Football Live. Asked about why the program is making a decision now on Paul Chryst, Rittenberg pointed to the team’s downward slide since making an appearance in the 2019 B1G Championship. The Badgers have also been losing games that the program is not accustomed to losing, including the home loss to Washington State this season.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO