Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin
Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Illinois Football
Hawkeyes Heading to Champaign for Primetime Meeting with Illini
Joel Klatt gives cautious warning to Wisconsin: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Joel Klatt took time during his recent podcast episode to tackle the situation at Wisconsin and the removal of head coach Paul Chryst. While there is a case to be made for making a move, Klatt gave a warning for the Badgers as they move ahead. “Be careful what you...
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst
Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin opening, relationship with Paul Chryst
Lance Leipold is at Kansas and producing big things for the Jayhawks, racing into the AP Top 25 behind a 5-0 start to the season. That comes after a 2-10 record in Leipold’s first season with the program in 2021. On Tuesday, Leipold addressed the recent vacancy at Wisconsin...
Black Stripe Alert: Freshman Buckeye becomes latest to shed black stripe
It has become tradition recently for Ohio State football newcomers to have a black stripe placed down the middle of their helmet where the signature red stripe should be. New recruits wear a black stripe on their helmet until they earn the right to wear the traditional helmet. On Thursday,...
Bret Bielema emphasizes how important Chase, Sydney Brown are to Illini program
Bret Bielema knows that he hit two diamonds in the rough when Chase and Sydney Brown decided to play for him. The Illinois HC spoke about how important they are on ‘Always College Football with Greg McElroy’. Chase is currently leading the nation in rushing yards with 733....
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
Lee Corso health update: Rece Davis discusses status of popular GameDay host after Week 5 absence
Lee Corso missed last week’s episode of College GameDay when he felt under the weather in Clemson, South Carolina. It was a noticeable absence as Corso has been a fixture on the program since it began in 1987. Corso remained in his hotel room at Clemson and eventually returned...
Lance Leipold, Kansas reportedly negotiating a new deal following 5-0 start
Kansas is off to a hot start this season, thanks in part to head coach Lance Leipold. Leipold has led Kansas to a 5-0 start, notching wins over the likes of Duke, Houston, and Iowa State, and it looks as though Kansas is eager to continue the forward momentum with Leipold at the helm.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg breaks down likely candidates for Wisconsin vacancy
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently broke down the sudden head coaching vacancy in Madison during a segment for College Football Live. Asked about why the program is making a decision now on Paul Chryst, Rittenberg pointed to the team’s downward slide since making an appearance in the 2019 B1G Championship. The Badgers have also been losing games that the program is not accustomed to losing, including the home loss to Washington State this season.
College football rankings: 3 B1G teams ranked in Super 16 entering Week 6
The 2022 college football season is marching into Week 6 and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has updated their Super 16 poll. The Big Ten has 3 teams in the latest poll. Ohio State is at No. 3, behind Alabama and Georgia. The...
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season
Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
JJ McCarthy leads nation in completion percentage through Week 5
JJ McCarthy has the Michigan Wolverines off to a hot start in 2022. A big reason for U-M’s record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play is the sophomore quarterback’s success as a passer. In fact, McCarthy could be described as the most accurate passer in the country.
Iowa OL shares excitement for offensive improvement: 'We’re starting to click on so many cylinders'
Of the 131 teams in the FBS ranks, Iowa ranks No. 130 in total offense at 242.2 yards per game. The Hawkeyes’ offensive ranks for rushing, passing and scoring are all 119 or lower. An Iowa offensive lineman, however, thinks the Hawkeyes are turning a corner. Center Logan Jones...
ESPN's FPI chooses winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for Ohio State’s B1G East battle with Michigan State. The Buckeyes are off to a hot start through five games. Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5. The story of the game was Miyan Williams and the performance he had after TreVeyon Henderson’s injury during warmups. Williams had 189 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns before the final whistle sounded.
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
