Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
ffnews.com
Jingle Pay, the Financial Super-App, Announces a Strategic Partnership and a Minority Investment from MoneyGram
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today announced a partnership to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app. Consumers in the UAE can use the Jingle Pay app – powered by MoneyGram’s global payment rails and near real-time capabilities – to send money to over 200 countries and territories around the world.
ffnews.com
Napier welcomes Julian Clarke to lead its global corporate development
Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. In his new role, Clarke is set to work closely with Napier’s CEO, Greg Watson, to develop a robust...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Digital-First Life Insurance Platform Amplify Announces New Investment Round Led by Munich Re Ventures
Amplify Life Insurance, a digital-first life insurance platform focused on helping customers build wealth through permanent life insurance, announced an investment round led by Munich Re Ventures (MRV), with follow on investment by Crosslink Capital, Greycroft, and Conversion Capital. The investment brings Amplify’s total funding to $25.1 million. Amplify...
wasteadvantagemag.com
LanzaTech and Brookfield Form Strategic Partnership with an Initial $500 Million Commitment
LanzaTech NZ, Inc., an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, announces a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners, to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that will employ LanzaTech’s CCT technology, which transforms captured carbon into valuable raw material commodities.
ffnews.com
Intix launches xCOMPLY to help financial institutions navigate the evolving regulatory landscape
Intix is proud to launch xCOMPLY to help financial institutions deal with compliance operations more efficiently. Regulatory requirements are becoming more and more complex, and financial institutions know that access to transaction data has become a must. However, the evolution of the regulatory landscape means that transparency on the business context of transactions has become vital. xCOMPLY achieves this by helping financial institutions to know their transaction (KYT) in a holistic and deep way. By combining transaction data with additional data sets, xCOMPLY will deliver contextual insights to support compliance with regulatory obligations. Understanding the origin of a payment allows financial institutions to analyse end-to-end business context and avoid non-compliance.
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge Acquires Finpoint to Broaden Financial Services Offering
Stubben Edge Group, an innovative products and technology specialist, is pleased to announce its latest acquisition of Finpoint, a credit brokering intermediary regulated by the FCA. The deal, following approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is designed to broaden the range of services provided by Stubben Edge as well as the Company’s Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and brokers’ network.
ffnews.com
LMAX Digital Continues its Expansion with Senior Institutional Sales Appointments in the US and Europe
LMAX Digital, the leading institutional spot cryptocurrency exchange and part of LMAX Group, has appointed Bryan Christian as Director of US Sales and Cassandra Cox as Director, Institutional Sales in Europe, as it continues to build its presence globally. Bryan will be based in New York and Cassandra in London. Both executives report to Jenna Wright, Managing Director of LMAX Digital.
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
ffnews.com
Simon-kucher & Partners Hires Jon Causier to Lead Banking and Financial Institutions Practice
Global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners today announces that Jon Causier has been appointed as the newest Partner to lead the firm’s Banking and Financial Institutions practice in London. Mr. Causier, who returns to the UK after being based in Singapore for six years, brings over 20...
ffnews.com
Axyon AI completes €1.6 Million Fundraising Round
Axyon AI, a leading AI provider for the asset management industry, has announced the completion of a €1.6 million funding round. The round has been led by the Fondo Rilancio Startup (Relaunch Start-up Fund), managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR, with ING, UniCredit, Geminea and Metes as co-investors. Axyon...
argusjournal.com
IQST – iQSTEL Restructures Investment Agreement Demonstrating Confidence In Company’s Future
New York, NY, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (“IQST” or the “Company”), today announced the company has amended a common stock purchase option. “I believe the amended agreement demonstrates the confidence of an important investor has in iQSTEL’s future,” stated iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias.
ffnews.com
Five key considerations when safeguarding funds
The safeguarding of customer and client funds is more than good practice; the Electronic Money Regulations, implemented by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2011, made it a requirement for all businesses, including fintechs, to be clear and concise about who is owed what if an extraordinary event such as a liquidation or bankruptcy was to occur.
ffnews.com
Mastercard Launches Crypto Secure
Mastercard has launched Crypto Secure, a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem. Crypto Secure combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape of the digital assets sector. The platform allows them to better assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges or other providers, collectively known as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and decide which purchases of cryptocurrency to approve. Rather than considering or employing a one-size-fits-all approach, which could potentially restrict legitimate activity, issuers can easily identify and turn away transactions with crypto merchants prone to fraud.
ffnews.com
Railsr Achieves Series C Milestone, Raising $46m
Railsr, the world leading embedded finance platform, has today announced that it has closed its Series C round, raising $46m. The Series C fundraise constituted $26m of equity and $20m of debt. The equity portion was led by Anthos Capital, who led the Railsr Series B in July 2021, and includes other existing investors spanning Europe, North America and Asia: Ventura, Outrun Ventures, CreditEase and Moneta. The debt portion of the round was with Mars Capital, a new investor in the company.
thefastmode.com
ADVA Launches New Network Security Company
ADVA launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA’s market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.
ffnews.com
Payhawk Launches Business Credit Cards to Offer UK Enterprises a Smart Alternative
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform combining company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of a business credit card in the UK. This new release quickly follows its launch of credit cards for US businesses in September this year, as well as year-to-date revenue growth of 520% and an employee headcount growth of over 250%.
