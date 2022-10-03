Read full article on original website
Purdue enters the weekend as 3 point underdogs in the matchup with Maryland on Saturday. It’s not the first time the Boilermakers have been underdogs this season. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers didn’t play like underdogs, stopping Maryland’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries.
Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
Throughout Mike Locksley’s tenure as head coach at Maryland, each season has been a familiar routine for fans. The season starts with optimistic — but tempered — expectations, and the team beats up on a weak nonconference schedule as excitement builds for a big game against a highly-ranked opponent.
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Maryland men's basketball warms up prior to their 68-55 loss to Indiana on Jan. 29, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Four-star 2024 small forward Darren Harris included Maryland men’s basketball as one of his top four teams in his announcement Tuesday. He also included Miami, Ohio State and Duke as...
A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows Ryan Mears with a commanding lead over Cyndi Carrasco in the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. Democrat Ryan Mears leads Republican Cyndi Carrasco 51% to 30%, with 19% of...
