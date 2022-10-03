Purdue enters the weekend as 3 point underdogs in the matchup with Maryland on Saturday. It’s not the first time the Boilermakers have been underdogs this season. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers didn’t play like underdogs, stopping Maryland’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO