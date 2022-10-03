ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is choosing Purdue over Maryland

Purdue enters the weekend as 3 point underdogs in the matchup with Maryland on Saturday. It’s not the first time the Boilermakers have been underdogs this season. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers didn’t play like underdogs, stopping Maryland’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm noticed a new twist about Maryland

Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
College Park, MD
College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Football
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
indypolitics.org

Mears Leads Carrasco In New Poll

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows Ryan Mears with a commanding lead over Cyndi Carrasco in the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. Democrat Ryan Mears leads Republican Cyndi Carrasco 51% to 30%, with 19% of...
MARION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy