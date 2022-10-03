ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game

Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wgog.com

Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit

An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
GREER, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Field Notes: The fall color forecast really comes down to one thing

As long as there are deciduous hardwood trees and four distinct seasons, there will always be some color in the fall foliage. The real question is whether the fall colors will really pop, or will they be somewhat muted and drag out over a month or so, never really reaching that dramatic awe-inspiring peak that we all hope for.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M

SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
SENECA, SC

