Standout NC guard talks Clemson visit, dishes on 'huge' offer
Concord (N.C.) Cannon School 2024 three-star combo guard Austin Swartz was on campus and in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday. Catching up with The (...)
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game
Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
Lee Corso health update: Rece Davis discusses status of popular GameDay host after Week 5 absence
Lee Corso missed last week’s episode of College GameDay when he felt under the weather in Clemson, South Carolina. It was a noticeable absence as Corso has been a fixture on the program since it began in 1987. Corso remained in his hotel room at Clemson and eventually returned...
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
Greenville, South Carolina, makes two more lists about how great we are
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville, South Carolina, made it onto two more "best" lists this week. VisitGreenvilleSC announced Wednesday that Greenville is among the Best Small Cities in the US in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the sixth year in a row. Greenville made its...
Pet of the Week: Randolph
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Randolph.
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
Pearl Harbor Sailor from South Carolina to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Fire Controlman 1st Class Hubert Clement (right), a native of Inman, South Carolina, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack of Pearl Harbor, will have his remains buried on October 10th, in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, with full military honors. Fire Controlmen...
Field Notes: The fall color forecast really comes down to one thing
As long as there are deciduous hardwood trees and four distinct seasons, there will always be some color in the fall foliage. The real question is whether the fall colors will really pop, or will they be somewhat muted and drag out over a month or so, never really reaching that dramatic awe-inspiring peak that we all hope for.
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A civil liberties nonprofit is calling for a Furman University professor to be reinstated to the classroom after the university launched an investigation when they learned about his attendance of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M
SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
