Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott lays down the law: ‘This is a new direction going forward’
Is UVA football coach Tony Elliott throwing shade at his predecessor, Bronco Mendenhall, with the focus in his pressers about the lack of discipline and intensity with his team?. Possible, though it’s probably more to the point that, he needs to let his guys know that there’s a new sheriff...
WSET
NBA superstar Stephen Curry reads new book to Franklin Co. elementary students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An NBA athlete is helping educate children across the country with his new book. On Tuesday, Franklin County students were able to hear from none other than Golden State Warriors team member Stephen Curry himself. Ferrum Elementary participated in a live question and answer...
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
WSET
American country singer Reba McEntire, performing in Charlottesville in 2023
(WSET) — Get ready, Reba is coming to town!. Reba McEntire announced that she will be extending her "Reba: Live Concert Tour" into 2023. Below are Reba's 2023 concert tour dates according to her website. March 9: Jacksonville, FL at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. March 10: Columbia, SC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
FOX Carolina
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A civil liberties nonprofit is calling for a Furman University professor to be reinstated to the classroom after the university launched an investigation when they learned about his attendance of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Augusta Free Press
‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday
Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield
Two lanes along Route 5 in West Springfield are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
cardinalnews.org
Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville
The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some Hardwick residents ask selectmen to pull the reins on horse breeding, racing facility
HARDWICK - While Richard Fields spoke of his dream to site a thoroughbred race horse breeding, racing and retirement facility on Upper Church Street, some residents told selectmen that if Fields' dream were to come true, it would ruin theirs. At a public hearing Monday before selectmen, Fields and his business partner Robin...
National Taco Day: Who serves the best tacos in western Massachusetts?
October 4th is recognized as National Taco Day every year however, on Taco Tuesday too is the ultimate taco celebration.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
thereminder.com
New owner reopens Sunderland staple with eye to the future
SUNDERLAND – Andrew Garlo is a new culinary hero. He saved Bub’s Bar-B-Q, one of the most popular restaurants in town. “On June 1 they were going to close down for good,” Garlo said. “I found out through a friend of mine. I worked here a few months…(then) all the financials came through and I purchased it on Sept. 1.”
Holyoke Dean Tech teacher ousted amid probe into ‘flirting,’ sharing ‘inappropriate pictures’ with former student
HOLYOKE - A teacher at Holyoke High School Dean Campus was ousted amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he “flirted” and “shared inappropriate photos” with a former student, according to school officials. Responding to an inquiry from The Republican, Holyoke Public Schools receiver-superintendent Anthony Soto...
F-15Es at Westover Air Reserve Base caused loud sound Monday morning
Many Western Massachusetts residents heard loud sounds coming from Westover Air Reserve Base early Monday. But it isn’t cause for concern, a spokesperson for Westover Air Reserve Base said. F-15Es from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho were “visiting the base for a few days, prior to traveling to a...
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Comments / 0