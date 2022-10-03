Read full article on original website
Related
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
Long week of high school football results in no changes in latest poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It took six days to get all of the games from Week 7 of the high school football season played due to Hurricane Ian. Despite that, every team that was ranked last week won their respective games. As a result, this week’s poll looks the same with no changes to report. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Mariners pull off impressive 29-22 homecoming win over Northside-Pinetown in league opener
BEAUFORT — East Carteret had a sorry start but a fantastic finish in a Monday night football game with Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners were gashed on defense on the Panthers’ first two drives of the contest and trailed 7-0 after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
WITN
5 PM Tropical Weather Outlook: NHC monitoring Tropical Depression 12 plus an additional wave for possible development
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm tropical weather outlook, the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a couple areas of tropical weather interest. The first area is a low pressure center, located about 300 miles east of the Windward Islands. A flare up of showers and thunderstorms associated with the system remains disorganized as a result of upper level winds blowing them away from the broad center. Data from an aircraft recon, indicated that the broad area of low pressure does not have a define closed center. Over the next few days, the area of low pressure is forecast to move westward into an area conducive for strengthening and organization. The warm ocean water temperatures and moisture will be helpful factors for the system to organize into a tropical depression or storm by late this week into next weekend.
publicradioeast.org
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
AdWeek
WITN Anchor Hannah Jeffries Leaves Local TV
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Morning anchor Hannah Jeffries has said goodbye to Greenville, N.C. NBC affiliate WITN. Jeffries explained on Facebook that her decision to leave...
WITN
Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
MrBeast thinks TikTok will go away soon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maybe TikTok is going the way of the Dodo? Greenville’s social media star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 100 million followers on YouTube. He recently jumped on a podcast called “Full Send Podcast” and stated how he thought TikTok won’t last long. Why would MrBeast make such […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
MumFest back in New Bern this weekend
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
wcti12.com
N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, October 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
WRAL
The Nashville Business Center: An ideal location for businesses to thrive
The article was written for our sponsor Nash County Economic Development. Around 20 years ago, the town of Nashville, NC, acquired 25 acres of land and set out to develop the area that would support economic growth and business development. Since then, the Nashville Business Center has focused on attracting manufacturing and food processing companies by providing the right environment for those businesses to thrive. There are currently two sites available, between six and seven acres each. Nashville, NC and Nash County Economic Development are currently working to develop one of the sites, building a 50,000 square foot shell building with the hopes of attracting a new company to the area. This project is just one example of the county’s dedication to making the Nashville Business Center the ideal home for any business.
Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When we look around, we realize God is bigger
I love the water. So, as a recent transplant from Texas, one of my favorite activities is walking the boardwalk in downtown Washington. I have lost track of just how many times I have walked its path. I have walked it all times of the day, but I think my favorite is at night. There is just something mesmerizing about the sounds of the lapping waves and the smell of the ocean air that relaxes me. It helps me keep things in perspective. As I stand gazing over the vastness of the water, it is easy to forget just how much water there is, and I am not just referring to the Pamlico. A quick internet search will reveal that our planet contains some 326 million cubic miles of water or 326,000,000,000,000,000,000 gallons. (That’s 326 million trillion gallons for those of you who, like me, cannot comprehend it.) And there I stand, looking out over just a small fraction of that. If that’s not mind-numbing enough, I look up to the sky and see a fraction of the estimated 200 billion stars in the sky. That number does not include planets, comets, meteors, and other objects that exist somewhere in the endless blackness. Vastness above, and vastness below. Talk about perspective.
Comments / 0