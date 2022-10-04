Anton Rise Of Boston Sentenced To 79 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm And Ammunition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
‘Operation Snowfall’ Boston cocaine trafficking supplier sentenced￼
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
whdh.com
Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man who allegedly demanded ‘a $100 bill’ from bank held on $50K bail
A Providence man previously convicted for bank robberies was held on $50,000 bail Thursday after being charged with robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. William Sequeria, 59, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with two counts of armed...
newstalknewengland.com
Cameron Cartier Of Buzzards Bay Pleaded Guilty To Violent Kidnapping
At the United States District Court in Boston, Cameron Cartier, 28, of Buzzards Bay pleaded guilty on September 30, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. In April 2019, Cartier and his...
Police charge man with unlawful gun possession at Revere Amazon construction project
Revere Police arrested a man for unlawful gun and ammunition possession at an under-construction Amazon facility Wednesday morning. According to Revere Police, Mathew White, 41, of Peabody, was arrested at the Squire Road project at approximately 11:00 p.m. Police recovered a shot gun and three rounds of ammunition. White was...
valleypatriot.com
Andi Guerrero-Lara of Methuen Sentenced to 7 Years in Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy
BOSTON – A Methuen man has been sentenced in federal court in Boston for selling a fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl mixture to an undercover agent on five occasions. Andi Guerrero-Lara, a/k/a “Manny Sierra,” 25, was sentenced on Sept. 28, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to seven years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Jan. 5, 2022, Guerrero-Lara pleaded guilty to a seven count superseding indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl; and one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act
Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court
REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty in federal case after 390 grams of fentanyl, gun silencer found in home
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A Pembroke man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges. According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Goff, 28, made three sales of fentanyl to an informant in the fall of 2020. Goff pleaded guilty to possession with the...
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalknewengland.com
Estefano J. Lobo Of Pawtucket, Rhode Island Pleaded Guilty Tuesday To Federal Drug Charges
Estefano J. Lobo, 30, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Lobo’s arrest was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and Pawtucket Police detectives.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient
BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
Officials concerned with ‘students packing guns’ after Boston high school shooting
Officials said they are concerned about the “public crisis” of gun violence at schools hours after Boston police officers arrested a Jeremiah E. Burke High School student for reportedly shooting another high school student in front of the school Tuesday morning. “On Monday and Tuesday of this week...
Teen suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail
The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting an 18-year-old Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous...
newstalknewengland.com
2 Woburn, Massachusetts Restaurant Owners Cherged With Human Smuggling
Jesse James Moraes, 64, and Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 42, both of Woburn, Massachusetts and owners of two Woburn restaurants, Taste of Brazil—Tudo No Brasa and The Dog House, were charged with conspiring to encourage and induce an alien to come to, enter, and reside in the United States for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain.
WCVB
Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought
BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
Convicted felon pleads guilty to making, selling crack cocaine
A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine while on supervised release from a previous conviction, according to prosecutors.
Comments / 0