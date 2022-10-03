ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Gazette

Dettwiller steps down as Fairfield softball coach

Fairfield Athletic Director Jimmy Barnett announced Wednesday the retirement of Mark Dettwiller as the Fairfield Lady Lions head softball coach. Dettwiller is the owner/operator of Dettwiller Construction LLC, renovating and building new houses. He also has started a new primitive furniture business. Due to the amount of time needed to run these two businesses, he would not have the time to fully commit to the time and effort that such a highly successful softball program deserves. Mark plans to remain available as a part-time assistant coach and consultant to the softball program, the school said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
miamistudent.net

Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.

Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
FORT MYERS, FL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
territorysupply.com

15 Fun & Free Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Queen City is quickly becoming a favorite travel destination in the Midwest, and for good reason — many of Cincy’s coolest attractions are free. Cincinnati offers a lot for its size, like a fantastic culinary scene with upcoming restaurants and chefs frequently receiving national acclaim, lots of history and a smattering of art and cultural museums, and a wide array of festivals and sporting events to fill your calendar no matter the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Espn Odds Point Spread#The Usf Bulls
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
moversmakers.org

Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries

A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy