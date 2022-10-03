Read full article on original website
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
miamistudent.net
Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.
Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
territorysupply.com
15 Fun & Free Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio
The Queen City is quickly becoming a favorite travel destination in the Midwest, and for good reason — many of Cincy’s coolest attractions are free. Cincinnati offers a lot for its size, like a fantastic culinary scene with upcoming restaurants and chefs frequently receiving national acclaim, lots of history and a smattering of art and cultural museums, and a wide array of festivals and sporting events to fill your calendar no matter the season.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
WLWT 5
Archives: Steamboats ruled Cincinnati's riverfront during first Tall Stacks celebration in 1988
CINCINNATI — Thirty-four years ago, flanked by fireboats, Cincinnati's steam-powered Delta Queen led the flotilla of tall stacks passing under the suspension bridge and into the appreciative gaze of tens of thousands who waited down by the riverside. Fourteen tall stacks traveled along the river in October 1988, along...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
Mason named one of the top 5 best places to live for families in the U.S.
Fortune compiled the list as a way to recognize cities and towns in America that meet the needs of the 'so-called Sandwich Generation.'
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
