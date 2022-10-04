ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

Nebraska Outdoor Report with Julie Geiser

WRITER AGENCY Lake McConaughy Outdoor Report with Nebraska Game and Parks Public Information Officer Julie Geiser. The Writer Agency is dedicated to helping families and businesses in Western Nebraska with all of their insurance needs. Get a quote for your business, Home, Auto or even Farm and Ranch at the Writer Agency in Ogallala. Also brought to you in part by Eichners (Ike-ners) Sales and Service, The Boxcar, and Admiral's Cove, all located around Lake Mac!
OGALLALA, NE
Bulldog Backyard BBQ Champs earn bragging rights

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Before North Platte High Bulldog fans were treated to what may be the largest upset victory in the school's history over Omaha Westside, they filled their tummies at the Bulldog Backyard Barbecue. The annual event hosted by the North Platte Public Schools Foundation drew a huge crowd, with...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Wildfire at Halsey National Forest forces evacuations

HALSEY, Neb.-Campers and visitors to the Halsey National Forest and residents in the village of Halsey have been evacuated after a wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire started in the Bessey Ranger District and began spreading rapidly. The fire, which has been named the Bovee Fire, was...
HALSEY, NE
Sustainable Beef hosts Cermonial Groundbreaking Tuesday

WHAT: On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., the North Platte community will be invited to the Sustainable Beef Construction Commencement Event at 304 East 5th Street. A celebratory event will take place, including speeches from various elected officials, leaders from Sustainable Beef LLC and Walmart, and local ranchers to highlight the groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte’s economical snowball effect

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
kfornow.com

Estimated 15,000 Acres Burned In Human-Caused Fire In North-Central NE

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales) (KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) The following is a Facebook post from the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands:. A wildfire is happening at Bessey Ranger District right now....
HALSEY, NE
Mid-Plains Community College to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with guest speaker

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with presentations at its North Platte and McCook campuses Oct. 10. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October to honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people. It’s a time to reflect on their tribal roots and the experiences that impacted their communities.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder

KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
Elwood woman arrested in thwarted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb.-Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman after discovering an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
