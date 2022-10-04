Read full article on original website
Nebraska Outdoor Report with Julie Geiser
WRITER AGENCY Lake McConaughy Outdoor Report with Nebraska Game and Parks Public Information Officer Julie Geiser. The Writer Agency is dedicated to helping families and businesses in Western Nebraska with all of their insurance needs. Get a quote for your business, Home, Auto or even Farm and Ranch at the Writer Agency in Ogallala. Also brought to you in part by Eichners (Ike-ners) Sales and Service, The Boxcar, and Admiral's Cove, all located around Lake Mac!
North Platte students wrap up successful Change Wars campaign
News Release North Platte Public Schools Foundation. Last Friday’s Backyard Bar-b-Q was the setting for the wrap up of the week-long Change Wars at the public school district’s buildings. The classroom at each elementary school raising the most money received a Popsicle Party, a ticket to the Backyard...
Bulldog Backyard BBQ Champs earn bragging rights
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Before North Platte High Bulldog fans were treated to what may be the largest upset victory in the school's history over Omaha Westside, they filled their tummies at the Bulldog Backyard Barbecue. The annual event hosted by the North Platte Public Schools Foundation drew a huge crowd, with...
Ceremonial groundbreaking held at North Platte beef-processing facility
LINCOLN — Dignitaries, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, broke ground Tuesday on a $325 million beef processing facility on the east edge of North Platte that is projected to have a $1.1 billion yearly economic impact on the area. The Sustainable Beef project, projected to employ 875 workers, is being...
Wildfire at Halsey National Forest forces evacuations
HALSEY, Neb.-Campers and visitors to the Halsey National Forest and residents in the village of Halsey have been evacuated after a wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire started in the Bessey Ranger District and began spreading rapidly. The fire, which has been named the Bovee Fire, was...
Sustainable Beef hosts Cermonial Groundbreaking Tuesday
WHAT: On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., the North Platte community will be invited to the Sustainable Beef Construction Commencement Event at 304 East 5th Street. A celebratory event will take place, including speeches from various elected officials, leaders from Sustainable Beef LLC and Walmart, and local ranchers to highlight the groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility.
knopnews2.com
North Platte’s economical snowball effect
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
kfornow.com
Estimated 15,000 Acres Burned In Human-Caused Fire In North-Central NE
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales) (KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) The following is a Facebook post from the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands:. A wildfire is happening at Bessey Ranger District right now....
North Platte Volleyball Head Coach steps down as girls head coach
North Platte, Neb. – North Platte High Schools Head Volleyball Coach Clancy Hammond announced today that she would immediately step down as the NPHS Head Volleyball Coach. Mrs. Hammond shared that she needed to step away from her role with the team due to personal responsibilities. Jimmie Rhodes, Director...
Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award for quality, process improvement
Great Plains Health earns the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement.
North Platte Community College Applied Tech Job Fair attracts 40 vendors
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Students and community members browse the booths at North Platte Community College’s annual Applied Technologies Job Fair Tuesday morning on the NPCC North Campus. A total of 40 vendors from across the state participated this year. The fair provided job seekers with an opportunity to network with...
Mid-Plains Community College to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with guest speaker
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with presentations at its North Platte and McCook campuses Oct. 10. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October to honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people. It’s a time to reflect on their tribal roots and the experiences that impacted their communities.
Dawson County businesses 100% compliant in alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-During the evening hours of Wednesday, September 28, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
Kearney Hub
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
Elwood woman arrested in thwarted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman after discovering an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
