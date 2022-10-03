Read full article on original website
Related
SportsGrid
Washington State Cougars vs. USC Trojans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 65.6 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points over the line for those games. In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, USC...
Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal
The defensive lineman-turned-left tackle left the team last week, coach Chip Kelly told reporters before practice Wednesday.
Bo Calvert on Facing His Brothers, Utah, Defensive Improvements
UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert talked with the media about getting ready to face his brothers this Saturday, the matchup against Utah, and the improvements on defense.
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 6
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count begins with Thursday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. Our coverage of high school football continues on Friday night on...
californiaglobe.com
Karen Bass Scrambles after Poll Reveals Only 3 Point Lead in Race for LA Mayor
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) continued her large push for more donations and endorsements on Thursday following news on Monday that Developer and fellow Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was now only 3 points behind her in polls. While early pre-primary polls had shown Bass and Caruso...
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
RELATED PEOPLE
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
BET
Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia
Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring
SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
utahbusiness.com
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation
And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll suggests marriage is dying
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
New faces and new guidance at Latter-day Saints General Conference
General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:. First Black woman speaks at conference. Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to...
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Comments / 0