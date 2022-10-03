ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Pasadena, CA
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Charbonnet
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BET

Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia

Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
PROVO, UT
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Ucla Bruins Prediction#Ucla Bruins Date#Fox#The Utah Utes
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
ABC4

Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring

SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New poll suggests marriage is dying

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy