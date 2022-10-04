PlayStation and Steam users now have a new option to link their accounts on each platform in exchange for rewards. This initiative has gotten underway with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now that players are able to obtain things like a suit among other things if they link up their accounts. The patch notes for this update also suggest that the option will be available in future PlayStation-to-PC ports, too, which one would imagine would net players even more rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO