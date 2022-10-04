ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blizzard won’t let you play Overwatch 2 with a pre-paid phone

Overwatch 2 is out now, and some of those lucky enough to get past the hero shooter’s queues with 20,000 players ahead of them may still run into a bit of trouble. Players must tie their phone number to their Overwatch 2 account, but it seems Blizzard’s system won’t allow pre-paid phone numbers. Several Overwatch players posted on Reddit that they can’t access the new FPS game, as the system says Blizzard doesn’t recognize the provider.
VIDEO GAMES
PYMNTS

FinTech Mana Debuts Checking and Rewards Card for Gamers

Mana Interactive, a FinTech serving gamers, has gone live with The Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program, a press release said. Mana provides a checking account and debit card offering a rewards program for gamers, which will offer prizes for time spent in-game and for everyday purchases. The company also has plans to debut its services in Sidequest and SteamVR, making it the first U.S. service provider in virtual reality.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Games#Table Games#Casino Games#Online Gambling#Sweepstake Casinos Legal
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Launches Controversial New Loyalty Scheme Next Month

Back in July, PlayStation officially announced PlayStation Stars - a brand new loyalty scheme. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn exclusive digital collectibles, PSN wallet funds, and select PlayStation Store products. The scheme is totally free and whilst there’ll be a variety of challenges, some are as simple as opening up a single game. We now finally know when the scheme is launching, and it’s soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Steam, PlayStation Feature Lets Users Link Accounts to Get Rewards

PlayStation and Steam users now have a new option to link their accounts on each platform in exchange for rewards. This initiative has gotten underway with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now that players are able to obtain things like a suit among other things if they link up their accounts. The patch notes for this update also suggest that the option will be available in future PlayStation-to-PC ports, too, which one would imagine would net players even more rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
icytales.com

The Wonder of the Wheel: How the Ancient Invention Influenced Gaming

In our modern world full of incredible feats of technology and engineering, it is hard to imagine the moment ancient people invented the wheel. Did it come about by design? Or did it evolve over time?. Archaeologists teach us that the Sumerian people were the first to insert an axle...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
IGN

Overwatch 2 Launch Plagued by Lengthy Queues, Prepaid Phone Plan Problems

Overwatch 2's free-to-play nature should mean it's accessible to all players with a compatible device. However, a side effect of a new security measure from Blizzard is leaving some users out in the cold. Over on Twitter, user Jack Saint brought the community's attention to Overwatch 2's SMS Protect policy,...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation offering free PS Store credit to users

The rollout of PlayStation Stars is almost complete, with users in Asia, North America, and South America all now having access. All that’s left is for Europe, Australia and New Zealand to join in on the fun on 13 October. In case you missed it, PlayStation Stars is a brand new loyalty scheme where players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and improved customer service.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can now sign up for Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program in the US

PlayStation Stars, Sony’s new loyalty program for PlayStation customers, is now live in the Americas, including the US. You can sign up for the program for free on the PlayStation Stars website or the PlayStation app as long as you have an adult account for the PlayStation Network. The website warns that you might be put on a waitlist for up to two months, but that wasn’t the case for me when I signed up a few hours ago.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy