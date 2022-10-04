Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
‘Free’ mobile games are actually scamming you out of thousands, here's how
In a recent video, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, who has nearly 12 million followers, claimed video game developers are using a range of sophisticated techniques to scam their users. He cited Pokémon Unite as one of the latest games to use the ‘hook, habit, hobby’ model to get their users addicted.
Blizzard won’t let you play Overwatch 2 with a pre-paid phone
Overwatch 2 is out now, and some of those lucky enough to get past the hero shooter’s queues with 20,000 players ahead of them may still run into a bit of trouble. Players must tie their phone number to their Overwatch 2 account, but it seems Blizzard’s system won’t allow pre-paid phone numbers. Several Overwatch players posted on Reddit that they can’t access the new FPS game, as the system says Blizzard doesn’t recognize the provider.
FinTech Mana Debuts Checking and Rewards Card for Gamers
Mana Interactive, a FinTech serving gamers, has gone live with The Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program, a press release said. Mana provides a checking account and debit card offering a rewards program for gamers, which will offer prizes for time spent in-game and for everyday purchases. The company also has plans to debut its services in Sidequest and SteamVR, making it the first U.S. service provider in virtual reality.
Gamespot
Microsoft Looking Into Allowing Users To Disable Xbox's Quick Resume Feature
A future Xbox update may allow people to disable Quick Resume, a feature that can run into issues in certain games. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told a fan on Twitter that the ability to disable Quick Resume "makes sense," and it's something he may ask his teams to look into.
PlayStation Launches Controversial New Loyalty Scheme Next Month
Back in July, PlayStation officially announced PlayStation Stars - a brand new loyalty scheme. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn exclusive digital collectibles, PSN wallet funds, and select PlayStation Store products. The scheme is totally free and whilst there’ll be a variety of challenges, some are as simple as opening up a single game. We now finally know when the scheme is launching, and it’s soon.
ComicBook
New Steam, PlayStation Feature Lets Users Link Accounts to Get Rewards
PlayStation and Steam users now have a new option to link their accounts on each platform in exchange for rewards. This initiative has gotten underway with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now that players are able to obtain things like a suit among other things if they link up their accounts. The patch notes for this update also suggest that the option will be available in future PlayStation-to-PC ports, too, which one would imagine would net players even more rewards.
icytales.com
The Wonder of the Wheel: How the Ancient Invention Influenced Gaming
In our modern world full of incredible feats of technology and engineering, it is hard to imagine the moment ancient people invented the wheel. Did it come about by design? Or did it evolve over time?. Archaeologists teach us that the Sumerian people were the first to insert an axle...
Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022: How to vote, mob details, and everything we know
The Minecraft Mob Vote is a yearly event during which the Minecraft community votes for one of three new Minecraft mobs to be added to the game in a future update. Here's everything we know about this year's Mob Vote, including how to vote and what your options are.
IGN
Overwatch 2 will drop mobile verification after 'paywall' backlash
SMS Protect will disappear for the "majority" of players
The Verge
You can now sign up for Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program in the US
PlayStation Stars, Sony’s new loyalty program for PlayStation customers, is now live in the Americas, including the US. You can sign up for the program for free on the PlayStation Stars website or the PlayStation app as long as you have an adult account for the PlayStation Network. The website warns that you might be put on a waitlist for up to two months, but that wasn’t the case for me when I signed up a few hours ago.
