Summit Daily News
Guest Column| Doug Trieste: Throttling the e-bike conundrum
There is a lot of debate, anger and misunderstanding regarding various types of electric bikes, their usage, where they are allowed, etc. Some people would like to see them go away altogether, and others cherish them and see them as life altering. We are just scratching the surface on this...
Summit Daily News
Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more
Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.
Summit Daily News
U.S. ski team announces final domestic calendar, including March return to Aspen
ASPEN — The countdown is officially on for World Cup skiing’s return to Aspen. U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Tuesday announced the final U.S. World Cup schedule, a lineup that includes the Aspen World Cup from March 3-5 on Aspen Mountain. Those races will include two men’s downhills (March 3 and 4) and a men’s super-G (March 5). March 1 and 2 are scheduled downhill training days.
Summit Daily News
As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County
As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Dim the lights for birds at night
The second World Migratory Bird Day of this year is Saturday, Oct. 8. The 2022 theme focuses on light pollution and how to minimize this threat to migrating birds: “Dim the Lights for Birds at Night!” It reminds the world that the approximately 2% per year increase of light pollution can be reversed.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast
Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
Summit Daily News
Plan for amenities at Snowmass Village wetlands stirs conversation on impact
SNOWMASS VILLAGE — There aren’t any designated trails through the tall grasses on the edge of the wetlands north of Snowmass Town Park. Not any boardwalks or bridges or docks, either. There’s not much infrastructure for human recreation there at all. There could be, though, according to...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts rejects town of Vail’s $12 million offer to buy land planned for company’s employee housing
On Monday, Oct. 3, Vail Resorts responded to the town’s $12 million offer for the contested East Vail property with a resounding “no.”. “For Vail Resorts, this is not, and has never been about money,” wrote Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of its mountain division, in a letter to the town of Vail on Monday. “This is about building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood and who make both Vail Mountain and the town of Vail a world-class destination.”
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Pumpkin Fest preps people for Halloween as First Friday gets them excited for winter
Silverthorne’s October First Friday is geared toward getting people hyped for the winter season. In partnership with Breck Film’s winter film series, the free event is a retro ski night with a screening of Greg Stump’s classic “The Blizzard of AAHHH’s.”. The event will also...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants
Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties. According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Olof and Whitney Hedberg endure Paraguay rainforest, place 27th at 2022 Adventure Racing World Championship
Over the span of a week, Whitney and Olof Hedberg slept for roughly two hours each night as they paddled, trekked and biked over 550-kilometers in the rainforest of Paraguay in South America. The Summit County residents operate the Summit Nordic Ski Club on a typical day, but in their...
Summit Daily News
Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8
The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park. Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.
Summit Daily News
Summit County sheds over 300 short-term rental licenses during 2022 renewal period
For the past two years, short-term rental regulations have been a frequently debated topic within the Summit County community and government. Recent results from a short-term rental questionnaire, which was presented in August, showed that a majority of respondents believed short-term rentals negatively affect the community at large. Also in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood-Battle Mountain high school football game canceled for Thursday
A 3A League football matchup between Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain that was scheduled for Thursday in Glenwood has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Huskies program. Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney said Battle Mountain was forced to forfeit the game due to recent injuries...
Summit Daily News
OneBreckenridge.com wins Government Standard of Excellence award
OneBreckenridge.com, an online resource connecting Breckenridge residents with resources that address challenges unique to tourism destinations, won the 2022 Government Standard of Excellence from the Web Marketing Association. Each year, the association recognizes the best websites across 96 industries. Launched in February, the website allows residents to stay connected with...
Summit Daily News
Summit boys soccer team fends off Vail Mountain School in 2-1 win
The Summit High School boys soccer team’s last three games have been a challenge and Tuesday’s game against the Vail Mountain School Gore Rangers was no different. Despite Summit facing a non-league opponent from the 2A classification at home, the Tigers were pressed to the brink. The matchup...
Summit Daily News
Coroner’s Ball returns to support survivor services in Summit County
The Coroner’s Ball will welcome community members on Saturday to an event fit for a Ghouls & Goblins’ Night Out. This weekend will be the first time that the Coroner’s Ball will be held since 2019, and event organizer Gail Marshall — who manages special projects for Survivor Support Services — said that she hopes Summit County residents come out to support the program.
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
Summit Daily News
Dillon approves amendments to annexation plan
The majority of the Dillon Town Council approved amendments to the town’s annexation plan, which outlines potential areas for expansion at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Every year, the town reviews the annexation plan, which is called the Three Mile Plan. According to Colorado law, a municipality must adopt an annexation plan prior to the annexation of any land into the municipality, and the plan provides direction to the municipality and land owners concerning land-use issues and infrastructure improvements needed once an area is annexed into the town of Dillon. State law prohibits any town from expanding more than 3 miles from its current boundaries within one calendar year.
