Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

Guest Column| Doug Trieste: Throttling the e-bike conundrum

There is a lot of debate, anger and misunderstanding regarding various types of electric bikes, their usage, where they are allowed, etc. Some people would like to see them go away altogether, and others cherish them and see them as life altering. We are just scratching the surface on this...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more

Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

U.S. ski team announces final domestic calendar, including March return to Aspen

ASPEN — The countdown is officially on for World Cup skiing’s return to Aspen. U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Tuesday announced the final U.S. World Cup schedule, a lineup that includes the Aspen World Cup from March 3-5 on Aspen Mountain. Those races will include two men’s downhills (March 3 and 4) and a men’s super-G (March 5). March 1 and 2 are scheduled downhill training days.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County

As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Vail, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Eagle, CO
City
Vail, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Dim the lights for birds at night

The second World Migratory Bird Day of this year is Saturday, Oct. 8. The 2022 theme focuses on light pollution and how to minimize this threat to migrating birds: “Dim the Lights for Birds at Night!” It reminds the world that the approximately 2% per year increase of light pollution can be reversed.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast

Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts rejects town of Vail’s $12 million offer to buy land planned for company’s employee housing

On Monday, Oct. 3, Vail Resorts responded to the town’s $12 million offer for the contested East Vail property with a resounding “no.”. “For Vail Resorts, this is not, and has never been about money,” wrote Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of its mountain division, in a letter to the town of Vail on Monday. “This is about building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood and who make both Vail Mountain and the town of Vail a world-class destination.”
VAIL, CO
The Denver Gazette

Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado

Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants

Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties. According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8

The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park. Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.
FRISCO, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood-Battle Mountain high school football game canceled for Thursday

A 3A League football matchup between Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain that was scheduled for Thursday in Glenwood has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Huskies program. Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney said Battle Mountain was forced to forfeit the game due to recent injuries...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

OneBreckenridge.com wins Government Standard of Excellence award

OneBreckenridge.com, an online resource connecting Breckenridge residents with resources that address challenges unique to tourism destinations, won the 2022 Government Standard of Excellence from the Web Marketing Association. Each year, the association recognizes the best websites across 96 industries. Launched in February, the website allows residents to stay connected with...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit boys soccer team fends off Vail Mountain School in 2-1 win

The Summit High School boys soccer team’s last three games have been a challenge and Tuesday’s game against the Vail Mountain School Gore Rangers was no different. Despite Summit facing a non-league opponent from the 2A classification at home, the Tigers were pressed to the brink. The matchup...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Coroner’s Ball returns to support survivor services in Summit County

The Coroner’s Ball will welcome community members on Saturday to an event fit for a Ghouls & Goblins’ Night Out. This weekend will be the first time that the Coroner’s Ball will be held since 2019, and event organizer Gail Marshall — who manages special projects for Survivor Support Services — said that she hopes Summit County residents come out to support the program.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon approves amendments to annexation plan

The majority of the Dillon Town Council approved amendments to the town’s annexation plan, which outlines potential areas for expansion at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Every year, the town reviews the annexation plan, which is called the Three Mile Plan. According to Colorado law, a municipality must adopt an annexation plan prior to the annexation of any land into the municipality, and the plan provides direction to the municipality and land owners concerning land-use issues and infrastructure improvements needed once an area is annexed into the town of Dillon. State law prohibits any town from expanding more than 3 miles from its current boundaries within one calendar year.
DILLON, CO

