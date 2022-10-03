Read full article on original website
Go figure, a man named Fisch wants fans attending Arizona’s showdown with the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks to pack in like sardines. Saturday is expected to be cozier than it has been over the last few years, because Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference on Thursday that the Wildcats have sold more than 50,000 tickets for Saturday night’s game; Arizona Stadium’s capacity is is 50,600.
Doc's Sports Service
Stanford Cardinal vs Oregon State Beavers College Football Pick and Prediction 10/8/2022. The Oregon State Beavers travel to Los Angeles, CA to face the Stanford Cardinal at 11:00PM EST at Stanford Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Oregon State...
azdesertswarm.com
The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
fishduck.com
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
Yardbarker
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sahuarita High School football team will have a game with Pueblo High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Mica Mountain High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
thisistucson.com
I’m a die-hard Tucsonan. While I would never live in Phoenix, I acknowledge that Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country. More people means more of everything: traffic, sprawl, chain restaurants, yes, but also a bigger airport and concert venues, and more food options. As Tucsonans, we have the option to take advantage of these resources on a weekend trip — and then we get to come home.
KGUN 9
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
azpm.org
A winner’s been crowned in this year’s monsoon madness weather forecasting contest. It challenged entrants to predict rainfall during the monsoon by guessing how much moisture would fall on a select group of Southwestern cities, including Tucson. The winner, who went by the online username “Bewilder,” outdistanced second-placed...
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
azmirror.com
A group of Blake Masters’ former classmates at Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson have condemned him in no uncertain terms in an open letter saying that he would “lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path.”. Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, won a crowded GOP primary...
KXL
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election. “Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
After a few years' in the state, TuSimple is expanding its Tucson facility, which company co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou calls a "crucial arm" of the operation.
KGUN 9
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight we'll see continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms -- with locally heavy rainfall possible. Overnight lows in the 60s across Pima County and the 50s to the South and East. Saturday we're expecting a similar day, slightly cooler than average. Tucson will warm...
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
azpm.org
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
KGUN 9
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:. West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue. ----
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
