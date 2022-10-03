ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

The Exponent

Pack 'em in: Arizona has sold more than 50K seats for Saturday's game vs. Oregon

Go figure, a man named Fisch wants fans attending Arizona’s showdown with the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks to pack in like sardines. Saturday is expected to be cozier than it has been over the last few years, because Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference on Thursday that the Wildcats have sold more than 50,000 tickets for Saturday night’s game; Arizona Stadium’s capacity is is 50,600.
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

Pac-12 Network special on 2020-21 Arizona women’s basketball team wins regional Emmy Award

The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
TUCSON, AZ
fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

What to eat in Phoenix, as suggested by our former food writer Andi Berlin

I’m a die-hard Tucsonan. While I would never live in Phoenix, I acknowledge that Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country. More people means more of everything: traffic, sprawl, chain restaurants, yes, but also a bigger airport and concert venues, and more food options. As Tucsonans, we have the option to take advantage of these resources on a weekend trip — and then we get to come home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

First week of October ends with storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

2022 "Monsoon Madness" names a decisive winner

A winner’s been crowned in this year’s monsoon madness weather forecasting contest. It challenged entrants to predict rainfall during the monsoon by guessing how much moisture would fall on a select group of Southwestern cities, including Tucson. The winner, who went by the online username “Bewilder,” outdistanced second-placed...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Stormy afternoons possible this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight we'll see continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms -- with locally heavy rainfall possible. Overnight lows in the 60s across Pima County and the 50s to the South and East. Saturday we're expecting a similar day, slightly cooler than average. Tucson will warm...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Charges filed after killing of UA professor

Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

LIVE UPDATES: Road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:. West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue. ----
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ

