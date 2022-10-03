ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State

The Boise State Broncos (2-0 Mountain West, 3-2 overall) look to expand their 16-7 series lead when the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0, 1-3) travel to Idaho for a Mountain Division college football contest Saturday (9:45 p.m. ET, FS1). The Broncos won seven in a row from 2006-12 and 11 out...
FRESNO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired

They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Meet Andrew Meadow, the newest commit to Boise State men’s basketball

Three-star recruit Andrew Meadow announced his commitment to the Boise State men’s basketball team. He made the announcement through an Instagram post on Aug. 11. Meadow is currently a senior at West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California, and will attend Boise State in fall 2023. Professional basketball...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
REXBURG, ID
KOOL 96.5

Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Reba is coming to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Reba McEntire is coming to the Ford Idaho Center on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Oct 14th and promise to sell quickly. Details and tickets are available from the Ford Idaho Center WEBSITE. Event starts at 6:30, with special guests Terri Clark,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

A River Runs Through It: Fly-Fishing Equipment in Boise

While fly-fishing has traditionally been thought of as a sport for older men, there’s been a shift in the past couple of years. This shift, brought on by COVID-19 pushing everyone indoors, has sparked growth in a younger fly-fishing audience. “There was a huge increase in the number of college kids picking up this sport, a ...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
BOISE, ID

