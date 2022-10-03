Read full article on original website
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
Tennessee as a College Football Playoff contender? Fans react to dominant win at LSU
Tennessee looked dominant on Saturday afternoon, picking up a lopsided win at LSU in an early kickoff at Tiger Stadium. The Vols winning the game was never in doubt, as they controlled the contest from the opening kickoff (which LSU fumbled away). Now sitting at 5-0, is it time to...
LSU starting lineman shares photo from hospital bed hours before Tigers' game against Tennessee
No. 25 LSU will reportedly be missing a key lineman in Saturday’s game against No. 8 Tennessee. TigerDroppings reported Friday evening, per sources, that LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell will not play against Tennessee. After TigerDroppings published its initial story, Campbell posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, captioned, “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back.” Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com describes Campbell’s status for Saturday as “unclear.”
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Tennessee’s Blowout Victory Over LSU
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel made his way through the south end zone at Tiger Stadium. If the rambunctious Tennessee fans who wanted to do anything but leave are any indication, Heupel’s the most popular man in the Volunteer State in a long time. Heupel made his way through...
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR, says he 'didn't even feel like' Vols were on the road
Tennessee thoroughly dominated LSU Saturday, 40-13. The Vols scored an early touchdown and never looked back on their road to 5-0. Tiger fans started leaving Tiger Stadium in the third quarter. “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chants broke out near the end of the fourth quarter and Rocky Top was played more times than you could count.
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
Going to LSU Football Game on Saturday? Then You Could Be in a Movie
LSU Tigers football games are big events broadcast on the small screen. But if you go to tomorrow's contest against Tennessee, you could make it onto the silver screen.
Tennessee vs. LSU: Prediction and preveiw
Tennessee looks to keep it undefeated season alive while the LSU Tigers aim to protect home turf Saturday at noon Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee fans probably thought they had escaped another grueling top-25 showdown the week before Alabama. LSU, after all, struggled out of the gate and did not look like it would be sniffing the top 25 after falling to Florida State.
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight
LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
