No. 6 USC welcomes test from Washington State
No. 6 Southern California looks to match its best start since 2006 when it welcomes Pac-12 counterpart Washington State to Los Angeles on Saturday. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained perfect in the Lincoln Riley era - at least, in terms of record - with a 42-25 defeat of sputtering Arizona State last week.
Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State. And he walked away impressed. "I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of ...
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing
One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Over 5K In Cash From Walmart
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Walmart. Officers are investigating the theft of over 5,000 dollars from cash registers that occurred at the store on August 27th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
