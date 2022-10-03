Read full article on original website
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
UNC Women’s Basketball to reportedly host reigning champs in scrimmage
For the second consecutive season, the UNC women’s basketball program will reportedly take on South Carolina in a “secret scrimmage.”. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, the UNC women’s basketball program competed on the road against South Carolina in an exhibition game that was closed to the public.
Winston-Salem high school football player also races at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the middle of the high school football season and the end of the stock-car racing season. For Chase Roberton, a senior at Oak Grove High School in Davidson County, it couldn’t be any better. While he plays linebacker on the football team, he drives a racecar around the football field […]
Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact
The Duke's Mayo Classic had a huge economic impact on Charlotte last month. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?
This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University
Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
Beyond the rides, here are more fun things to see at the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
WXII 12
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
My Fox 8
New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
rhinotimes.com
Air Force’s Musical Ambassadors To Perform Free Concert In High Point
In these days of skyrocketing inflation, “free” isn’t a word you hear often enough, but that’s the cost – zero dollars and zero cents – of an upcoming concert by the US Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band at the High Point Theatre. The band, which is from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base in Virginia, will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
