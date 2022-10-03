This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO