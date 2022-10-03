ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?

This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Billy D's holds soft opening at Elon University

Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

New takes on fall favorites with Southern Roots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes. Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza. Ingredients:. 1 10”...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

PETA to bring 'life-size chicken transport truck' to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Air Force's Musical Ambassadors To Perform Free Concert In High Point

In these days of skyrocketing inflation, “free” isn’t a word you hear often enough, but that’s the cost – zero dollars and zero cents – of an upcoming concert by the US Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band at the High Point Theatre. The band, which is from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base in Virginia, will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
HIGH POINT, NC

