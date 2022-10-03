Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
TCU Loss Showed Oklahoma May Be Still 'Afraid to Make Mistakes' Going Into Texas Showdown
The Sooners' coach said the team played with hesitancy in a loss to Kansas State, so it stands to reason that TCU was able to compound that fear of failure last week.
TCU fined $50,000 after fans storm the field to celebrate Oklahoma’s defeat
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU is facing a $50,000 fine after fans stormed the football field in Fort Worth Saturday. The Horned Frogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners by 31 points. The Big 12 Conference said TCU event management did not provide a safe environment for people who attended the game.
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer
Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
Free Football Pick SMU Mustangs vs UCF Knights Prediction, 10/5/2022 College Football Free Picks
UCF Knights vs SMU Mustangs College Football Pick and Prediction 10/5/2022. The SMU Mustangs travel to Orlando, FL to face the UCF Knights at 7:00PM EST at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of SMU Mustangs vs UCF...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
