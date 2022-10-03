ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Miami New Times

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
AVENTURA, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Politics Sink Virginia Key Watercraft Operator

Esther Alonso-Luft believed she would resolve her dispute over rent payments, but then she spoke out against commissioners’ plan to dump unhoused people on Virginia Key Beach. Now a month after police and code enforcement officers shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center (VKOC) for code violations, Alonso-Luft and some...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy

Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets

There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
MIAMI, FL
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
MIAMI, FL
#College Football#American Football#Fl#Espn2#The Virginia Tech Hokies
biscaynetimes.com

UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center

What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Violent brawl on streets of South Beach caught on camera

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Video of a recent brawl that took place on the streets of South Beach is drawing attention for several reasons. “It was very unique,” said local business owner Mitch Novick. “A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times.”. The sound of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 91L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 3, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 91L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the Caribbean. Invest 91L is a tropical wave located several...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Miami River Project In Brickell Increasing Size To Nearly 2K Apartments

Miami River’s developer has just signed an agreement with Miami Dade’s Water and Sewer Department, in a deal that will see more apartments than originally planned. According to the September 27 addendum to the original utilities agreement, the Miami River Special Area Plan in Brickell will now include:
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Cultural center being renamed for former commissioner

Miami, Fla. – The South Dade Cultural Arts Center is being renamed to honor former Miami-Dade County commissioner Dennis C. Moss. On Saturday, Oct. 22 during the center’s eighth annual backyard bash, the facility will become the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, for the commissioner who served from 1993 to 2020.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Residential garbage cart replacement program

The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
WEST PARK, FL

