Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Kentucky's loss to South Carolina
Mark Stoops suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Kentucky career Saturday night, falling to South Carolina 24-14. The Wildcats were missing Will Levis, but that wasn’t why they lost. To Stoops, Kentucky lost simply because of poor effort on both sides of the ball. Hid opening statement postgame...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
aseaofblue.com
Notre Dame DT and Kentucky native Jacob Lacey enters transfer portal
The Kentucky Wildcats could be in a great position to land one of the best players from the state back in the 2019 recruiting class. Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in Kentucky back in the 2019 class. He’s now hitting the transfer portal, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
The Post and Courier
Ashley Ridge hands West Ashley first loss in shutout
SUMMERVILLE — Friday night was a night of redemption for the Ashley Ridge High football team. Four days after a poor defensive performance in a loss to Fort Dorchester, the Swamp Foxes made amends with an impressive 17-0 win over previously undefeated West Ashley. The Swamp Foxes' defense allowed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Army General Joins Boyer Construction
Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Driver in Newberry County killed by pickup truck after getting out of it, SCHP says
PROSPERITY, S.C. — A driver is dead in South Carolina after being struck by the truck they had previously been driving. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. on private property in Newberry County. Miller said the...
One dead in crash with tractor trailer in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Orangeburg. According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened on US 301. Highway Patrol says that a Lexus was traveling on Creel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Coroner identifies pick-up truck driver who died in 18-wheeler tractor trailer crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pick-up truck versus 18-wheeler tractor trailer collision that occurred on Oct. 4 at approximately 9:16 am. Officials say the collision occurred on Interstate 26 westbound near the 72-mile marker in...
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
Escaped Union Co. inmate arrested
An escaped Union County inmate, who has been on the run since September 30, was arrested Saturday.
wach.com
Deer collisions increasing in the Midlands, find out how you and your family can stay safe
LEXINGTON, SC — Keep your head on a swivel, that's the message state troopers urge drivers as deer mating season is upon us, just days into the breeding season officials already reporting an increase in deer collisions. Oh dear! It's that time again! With shorter days and earlier nights,...
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
wach.com
Richland County deputies searching for missing children
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with the search for two missing children. 11-year-old Kobe Jackson is missing from Wynette Way and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez is missing from Fore Avenue. Both children went missing early Saturday morning, The two...
I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
New community garden opens in Bowman area
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A community garden is now open in the Bowman area. “We don’t think about growing our own food, we don’t think about gardens or anything like that so we thought that this would be a good opportunity to introduce people in the area to something new which is growing food and just having healthier options, things like that," said volunteer Tydreeona Dantzler.
Comments / 0