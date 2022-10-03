ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said about Kentucky's loss to South Carolina

Mark Stoops suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Kentucky career Saturday night, falling to South Carolina 24-14. The Wildcats were missing Will Levis, but that wasn’t why they lost. To Stoops, Kentucky lost simply because of poor effort on both sides of the ball. Hid opening statement postgame...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Notre Dame DT and Kentucky native Jacob Lacey enters transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats could be in a great position to land one of the best players from the state back in the 2019 recruiting class. Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in Kentucky back in the 2019 class. He’s now hitting the transfer portal, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Post and Courier

Ashley Ridge hands West Ashley first loss in shutout

SUMMERVILLE — Friday night was a night of redemption for the Ashley Ridge High football team. Four days after a poor defensive performance in a loss to Fort Dorchester, the Swamp Foxes made amends with an impressive 17-0 win over previously undefeated West Ashley. The Swamp Foxes' defense allowed...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Army General Joins Boyer Construction

Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in crash with tractor trailer in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Orangeburg. According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened on US 301. Highway Patrol says that a Lexus was traveling on Creel...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies searching for missing children

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with the search for two missing children. 11-year-old Kobe Jackson is missing from Wynette Way and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez is missing from Fore Avenue. Both children went missing early Saturday morning, The two...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New community garden opens in Bowman area

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A community garden is now open in the Bowman area. “We don’t think about growing our own food, we don’t think about gardens or anything like that so we thought that this would be a good opportunity to introduce people in the area to something new which is growing food and just having healthier options, things like that," said volunteer Tydreeona Dantzler.
BOWMAN, SC

