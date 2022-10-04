ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle junior Blayne Godfrey commits to Auburn softball

Hartselle junior pitcher Blayne Godfrey committed to the Auburn Lady Tigers softball program. She announced this on her Twitter account this past Friday. “Proud to announce I have committed to Auburn University,” she said. “ Thanks to my family, friends and coaches I have had along the way. Super incredibly thankful, War Eagle!!!”
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame coach Don Creasy dies in traffic accident

AHSAA Hall of Fame football coach Don Creasy has died in a traffic accident, according to a report on social media. Facebook’s Shoals Insider reported that the accident occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday on Cox Boulevard In Sheffield. Creasy played for legendary Colbert County coach C.T. Manley and...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 19-24

Chow King Buffet & Grill, 1000 G Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, 79. Francesco’s Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 85. Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 87. Moe’s Original BBQ, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur, 90. Pizza Hut, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 90. Taste...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Meet James Spann downtown Oct. 29

Alabama’s Weather Warrior is coming to Hartselle Oct. 29. James Spann, television meteorologist and podcast host, known across the state will be signing books and autographs at Sherry’s Sparkle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sherry’s Sparkle is located at 127 Main St. W. Store owner Sherry...
HARTSELLE, AL
WSFA

‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Bluegrass and BBQ festival in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 4th Annual Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will start picking and grilling on Saturday, October 15 at Huntsville's Southside Park. The bluegrass bands will be performing from 2pm until 8pm and include Three on a String, Another Town, and Justin & Angelica Branum. The event will have food trucks on site and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears

A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL

Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue

Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Phil Sandoval’s sets opening for new restaurant in Madison

After weeks of anticipation, Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante is ready to open in Madison. The Mexican restaurant debuts its new location at 8217 Highway 72 W. on Thursday. It joins the always popular location at 6125 University Drive in Huntsville. As of late Wednesday, the restaurant had not yet...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Town of Falkville appreciates Fire and Rescue Department

The Town of Falkville expresses their appreciation to their Fire and Rescue Volunteer Department for protecting the community and surrounding areas . During the month of August the Falkville Department responded to 78 calls for service. They had 39 EMS calls, 10 fire calls, 21 MVC calls, two hazmat calls and three weather related calls.
FALKVILLE, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL

