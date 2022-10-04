Read full article on original website
The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Simmonds explains why competing on show is important for her
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has opened up about the support she received after her waltz on Strictly Come Dancing, saying the comments made her "emotional". Appearing on tonight's (October 7) episode of It Takes Two alongside her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, gold medalist Ellie was asked by host Rylan Clark how she was feeling after the routine.
Dancing on Ice announces TOWIE star for 2023 line-up
Dancing on Ice will be back on our screens in 2023 with a brand new line-up of celebrities battling it out in the rink. The ITV skating show has officially announced former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex as the seventh contestant taking to the ice for the competition.
GMB's Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper remains "very damaged" after Covid battle
Kate Garraway has shared more details regarding her husband Derek Draper's recovery from Covid on ITV's DNA Journey on Thursday night. The Good Morning Britain presenter said that Draper sadly "remains very damaged" as his recovery continues. Draper was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 in March 2020, and a...
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? Psychological disorders of TV characters
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? If so, what type? See here. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/personality/7-types-of-narcissists-and-what-to-look-for/. What psychological disorders - even mild anxiety or anything - do you think TV characters of the past had but it wasn't officially touched on?. Posts: 9,467. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 20:02 #2. Hard to answer really. So...
The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season
The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
When was BB’s downfall and what caused it?
The show was *massive* in the C4 era- the whole social experiment thing was a really new concept, and whilst I’m not old enough to really remember the first few series, going by what I’ve seen online, it was a much simpler show in those first 3 or 4 series- the simplicity somewhat made the show. They got too reliant on ensuring they had ‘big personalities’ towards the end of the C4 era rather than the initial risk of just chucking a mix of people in and hoping for the best- and then the C5 era just devolved into completely trashy TV with a load of plastic talentless fame-seekers (including the celebrity shows, which just ended up including people who were only stars in their own mind from the likes of TOWIE and Geordie Shore… not the likes of Les Dennis or Melinda Messenger like the original celeb series); it became so far removed from what it originally was, and I worry that with ITV2 (the home of Love Island) being its new home- it will be more like the C5 trashy TV style, then the initial C4 social experiment style. What let it down in its dying years was the fact that every housemate was trying to use it as a springboard for some sort of fame or media career and they were all too similar; whereas the original series had a real varied mix of people- and it’s interesting that the ones that have made a successful media career out of it are the ones that weren’t actively-seeking fame (the likes of Adele Roberts, Kate Lawler, and most successfully, Alison Hammond who you forget was ever in BB) because that’s when the show wasn’t about that and celebrity culture wasn’t as prevalent. The successful stars the show has made have done so well in their own right that people don’t think of them as ‘Alison from Big Brother’, they just think of her as ‘Alison Hammond’ whereas any housemates from the C5 era trying to get a media career didn’t distinguish themselves well enough to be viewed as anything other than ‘Showbiz Simon from Big Brother’.
Live and kicking 90s BBC
Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face police after shock accusations
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner will have to answer to the police in upcoming scenes after some shock accusations are made against him. As part of a school displacement, Max conducts an interview with his new Iraqi friend Daryan. David and Shona are disappointed when Mrs Crawshaw...
Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff breaks down big twist about new intern Lucas
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Meredith Grey is now working alongside her late husband Derek Shepherd's nephew, as confirmed in season 19's premiere. In the new season opener of Grey's Anatomy, which premiered on US screens on Thursday (October 6), Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest batch of interns were placed under the supervision of Meredith, including Lucas (played by Niko Terho).
ED - ANOTHER pregnancy...
Is that really the only storyline these three producers can come up with for their female characters? - It's such a lazy storyline and been done to death by these producers alone. Since they took over we've had (also included characters who didn't carry to full term):. and now Chloe....
5 minute video : two hit wonders of the 90s
I was surprised at some of these. A certain Sugababes song is outed as a cover. I watched the video but failed to see the Sugababes song, but I’m guessing it’s either Freak Like Me (but everyone knows that’s a cover) or Too Lost In You. Posts:...
Thank you Chris Clenshaw - I can’t believe how good EastEnders is at the moment!
This man clearly cares about the history and characters of the show, it’s the best it’s been in a long time. Suki & Eve, Sharon & Kat’s frenemy relationship, Linda vs. Janine, Phil’s more vulnerable side, fixing the mess that was Jay & Honey, Sam’s return has been enjoyable as it can be. The only downfalls in my opinion are the return of Alfie and the fact that Lola is being killed off just as she’s becoming used more. If it’s this good now I wonder what he’s got lined up for Christmas.
First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
Why has Sam double crossed Phil?
No one seems to have asked her why she’s done what she’s done which is weird. What has Phil done to Sam?. When he supposedly died in prison he wrote everyone a letter and he didn’t write one for her. Posts: 20,048. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 06/10/22...
Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 trailer hints at most dramatic episodes yet
Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Love Is Blind and it's promising some of the most dramatic moments yet. In the trailer we see clips of the famous pods, where the singletons get to know each other before proposing, as well as snippets from the couples' retreat and wedding planning with voice overs from cast members discussing what they're looking for.
Is Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power's masked figure Sauron?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 spoilers follow. Prince Durin and Elrond's quest for mithril has unearthed more than just the precious metal in this week's episode of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The elf and dwarf duo were barely able to peek...
