Public Safety

buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
WORLD
click orlando

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
PROTESTS
CBS News

"She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests

The family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police, is speaking out as the anti-government protests sparked by her death grow louder. As the country awaits a final coroner's report, Amini's father said she was beaten by the morality police, the enforcers of Iran's strict dress code. Amini's head covering was reportedly too loose when she was taken into custody.
PROTESTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Suella Braverman’s ‘blanket ban’ on Channel migrants claiming asylum would be barbaric and unlawful, charities say

A potential “ban” on asylum for migrants crossing the English Channel would be “barbaric” and unlawful, charities have said.Suella Braverman is expected to use her first major speech as home secretary to announce a new bill that would go further than a huge raft of immigration laws passed just five months ago.Sources told The Times the legislation would be designed to create a “blanket ban” on anyone who enters the UK illegally, including by small boats, from claiming refuge.It is not yet clear how the new home secretary’s plans would be implemented or deviate from measures previously brought in by...
IMMIGRATION
travelnoire.com

Haiti Is On The Brink Of A Humanitarian Catastrophe, United Nations Warns

A combination of fuel shortages, food insecurity, gang violence, political instability and a public health crisis is leading Haiti to a humanitarian catastrophe, Helen La Lime told an emergency UN Security Council meeting. As BBC reported on Monday, the Caribbean country is experiencing weeks of violence and attacks on food...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Iran's regime kills 'at least 92' in brutal crackdown of nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death of young woman 'tortured in custody by Tehran's morality police for not wearing a hijab properly'

At least '92 people' have been killed in a brutal crackdown of anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman reportedly tortured in custody by Iranian police for not wearing a hijab properly. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after she was detained in Tehran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings...
POLITICS
The Independent

Canada updates India travel advice with warnings of ‘landmines, terror’ in apparent retaliation

Canada has urged its citizens to “avoid all travel” to Indian regions within 10km of the border with neighbouring Pakistan, citing the “presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance”.The travel advisory, updated on Wednesday by the Canadian government, urges its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to the “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.The travel advisory comes days after the Indian government urged its own nationals and students visiting Canada to “exercise due caution and remain vigilant” amid a “sharp increase” in hate crimes and sectarian violence there.Along with the advisory, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Floods strand thousands, kill 7 in northcentral Nigeria

Thousands of travelers remained stranded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi state after major connecting roads to other parts of the West African nation were submerged amid the country's worst flooding in a decade, locals and authorities said Thursday.The floods also killed seven people whose homes were swept away in the state’s Ibaji council area, the Kogi commissioner for information said as authorities struggled to evacuate residents in affected areas.“We are in the middle of a terrifying humanitarian crisis as we speak," Kingsley Fanwo told The Associated Press, adding that thousands of homes were swamped.Kogi borders 10 states in addition to...
ENVIRONMENT

