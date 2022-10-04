A potential “ban” on asylum for migrants crossing the English Channel would be “barbaric” and unlawful, charities have said.Suella Braverman is expected to use her first major speech as home secretary to announce a new bill that would go further than a huge raft of immigration laws passed just five months ago.Sources told The Times the legislation would be designed to create a “blanket ban” on anyone who enters the UK illegally, including by small boats, from claiming refuge.It is not yet clear how the new home secretary’s plans would be implemented or deviate from measures previously brought in by...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO