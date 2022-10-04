ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Royals (65-95) and Cleveland Guardians (90-70) meet Tuesday to continue a 6-game, season-ending series at Progressive Field. First pitch in the AL Central tilt is slated for 6:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Royals vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 10-7

Kansas City took Monday’s game 5-2. The road win stands as a rarity: the Royals had been just 7-21 away from home since Aug. 2. The K.C. road offense during that same stretch has been awful. The Royals have logged just 3.17 runs per game over their last 28 away from Kauffman Stadium.

The Guardians have come on strong to win the AL Central flag. Since Sept. 5, Cleveland is 22-6. The Guardians have made hay against the Central: they are 45-29 in division contests.

Royals at Guardians projected starters

LHP Daniel Lynch vs. RHP Cal Quantrill

Lynch (4-12, 4.96 ERA) has recorded a 1.55 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 8.5 K/9 through 127 IP across 26 starts.

  • Has clocked an 8.66 over 4 starts vs. Cleveland in the last 2 seasons
  • Facing a Cleveland nine that has struggled against left-handers (.642 OPS) while performing above-league-average against righties (.717)

Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA) has authored a 1.22 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 through 181 1/3 IP in 31 starts.

  • Has registered a 2.82 since Aug. 30
  • Has benefited from a .279 batting average on balls in play

Royals at Guardians odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:25 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Royals +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Guardians -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Royals +1.5 (-150) | Guardians -1.5 (+117)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Royals at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Royals 4, Guardians 3

David Lynch has worked around the traffic of a .332 BABIP. Although he’s up against a big innings climb from last year to this (and likely subject to some expected fatigue), he and the Royals are worth a look against clubs — like Cleveland — that scuffle against lefties.

The Kansas City offense has cranked out a robust .778 OPS over its last 15 games. When looking at the bottom third of the league, K.C.’s 34-56 mark against winning teams is better than most.

Potential playoff-prep lineup shuffling and in-game substitutions are factors working against Cleveland.

BACK THE ROYALS (+150) on a partial-unit play. A +160 tag should trigger a full unit.

This price is further from value than that of the Moneyline. STEER CLEAR.

Value indicators — the tools that spot gaps in real-vs. expected outcomes allowing runs and scoring them — are mixed for this matchup.

PASS.

