Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
Nebraska woman charged in the murder plot of five people
A Nebraska woman was charged with five counts of attempted murder and making terroristic threats after allegedly trying to hire an undercover agent to kill five people.
Kearney Hub
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
knopnews2.com
North Platte’s economical snowball effect
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
Kearney Hub
Funk company to be inducted into business hall of fame
HOLDREGE — A Funk business will honored at the Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual Business Hall of Fame Banquet Oct. 27 in downtown Holdrege. Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins will give the keynote address, and PlanterWorx will be inducted into the PCDC Business Hall of Fame.
North Platte Volleyball Head Coach steps down as girls head coach
North Platte, Neb. – North Platte High Schools Head Volleyball Coach Clancy Hammond announced today that she would immediately step down as the NPHS Head Volleyball Coach. Mrs. Hammond shared that she needed to step away from her role with the team due to personal responsibilities. Jimmie Rhodes, Director...
