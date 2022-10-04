Read full article on original website
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 5 foods she eats to lower cholesterol—and keep her 'heart healthy'
As a cardiologist who has treated thousands of patients, one of the most common health concerns I come across is high cholesterol. But the solution doesn't always have to come from a pill, which can have side effects. The foods we eat play a major role in keeping those cholesterol...
3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50
While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
Vitamin B12: Sources, benefits & deficiency
Vitamin B12 is one of eight B vitamins needed for a range of important physiological functions. It’s found naturally in animal products and fortified foods, or can be taken via supplement form or administered via injection. “Vitamin B12 is crucial to the human body, which needs it to produce...
Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed
Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
EverydayHealth.com
Artificial Sweeteners Tied to Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk
Lots of people who want to lose weight or cut down on calories may turn to artificial sweeteners as one way to help achieve these goals. But a new study suggests that swapping out real sugar for artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. This study, which followed...
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
3 Inflammatory Ingredients That Practically Guarantee Weight Gain, According To Health Experts
Inflammation isn’t just painful. Over time, if the issue becomes chronic, it can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and more. Additionally, the higher glucose levels resulting from inflammation may lead to weight gain—which is why steering clear of inflammatory foods is important if you’re trying to shed a few pounds, maintain a slim figure, or just keep your overall fitness in check.
Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life
Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
Psych Centra
What Are the Types of Dissociative Disorder?
Dissociative disorders involve a loss of awareness of your surroundings or self. There are five types of dissociative disorders. Everyone dissociates at times — if you’ve ever found your mind wandering or got lost in a daydream, you’ve experienced dissociation. But if you have persistent dissociation, you...
MedicalXpress
A mother's ultra-processed food intake may be linked to obesity risk in her children
A mother's consumption of ultra-processed foods appears to be linked to an increased risk of overweight or obesity in her offspring, irrespective of other lifestyle risk factors, suggests a U.S. study published by The BMJ today. The researchers say further study is needed to confirm these findings and to understand...
healthcanal.com
5 Best Probiotics For Weight Loss & Belly Fat In 2022
All articles are produced independently. When you click our links for purchasing products, we earn an affiliate commission. Learn more about how we earn revenue by reading our advertise disclaimer. Ritual Synbiotic+. Includes prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Supports healthy digestion. May aid in weight loss. Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic.
Fish Oil Could Strengthen Your Aging Brain
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fish has been dubbed "brain food," and a new study suggests that may really be true for middle-aged adults. Researchers found that among more than 2,000 middle-aged people, those with higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids performed better on tests of certain thinking skills. They also had thicker tissue in a brain area related to memory -- one that typically thins when older adults develop dementia. ...
