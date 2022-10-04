ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville magic show benefits local charities for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vegas-style magic show helped raise money for two local charities on Saturday. Famous magicians Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine and Ko teamed up with Louisville magicians Patrick and Janice Miller for the "The Magic and Wonder" show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. All...
wdrb.com

Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
wdrb.com

Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
wdrb.com

Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
wdrb.com

Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
wdrb.com

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.

