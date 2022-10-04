Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Louisville magic show benefits local charities for children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vegas-style magic show helped raise money for two local charities on Saturday. Famous magicians Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine and Ko teamed up with Louisville magicians Patrick and Janice Miller for the "The Magic and Wonder" show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. All...
wdrb.com
Louisville photographer details work at Belknap Fall Festival
The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19. Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7.
wdrb.com
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
wdrb.com
'Just for Kids' pilot details personal connection to Norton Children's transport team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soaring high above Louisville's skyline, the brightly colored Norton Children's Just for Kids helicopter sticks out against the blue sky. The helicopter is part of the specialized team based at Bowman Field, who recently set a record for the most children transported in a single month.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
wdrb.com
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
wdrb.com
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
wdrb.com
Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Harvest Homecoming welcomes thousands of people to the annual event
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Harvest Homecoming in New Albany is the largest festival in Southern Indiana. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about all the fun to be had during booth days. Volunteers want to make the 2022 Harvest Homecoming festival “A Fall Fairytale”, October 6-9. The...
wdrb.com
Local business owners willing to deal with construction on Bardstown Road to see future improvement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major construction project will shut down the heart of the Highlands beginning this weekend. Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, a busy stretch of Bardstown Road will be closed during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14. The road itself is...
wdrb.com
Lexington man who hadn't checked Powerball tickets in months discovers he's a $1 million winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in weeks discovers he won $1 million in August. According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been picking the same number combination of family birthdays for years, but he only checks the tickets on occasion.
wdrb.com
Dieruf, Greenberg lay out their plans to curtail drug crisis, turn around Louisville's jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is 32 days away from electing a new mayor, and the two candidates vying for votes came together Friday to share their plans to address many of the city's toughest problems. Much of the discussion at Mixx Lounge in the Newburg neighborhood centered around the...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
wdrb.com
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
wdrb.com
New Albany businesses hope for major boost in sales during Harvest Homecoming weekend
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are expected to make a stop in New Albany this weekend for the Harvest Homecoming Festival, and local shops are counting on these few days to bring a boost to business. Whether it's shopping or catching up with friends, there's a list...
wdrb.com
Rick Bozich's picks for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU on Oct. 8
Against the Spread | Week 6: Would you bet everything on Louisville?. We're racing to the mid-point of the 2022 college football season, and nobody in the WDRB Sports Against the Spread competition has tapped out — yet.
wdrb.com
$700,000 investment gives southern Indiana town multiple 24/7 fire stations
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours. That all changed this week, as new work to update Station...
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
