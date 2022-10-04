ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was speaking softly about big sticks following practice on Tuesday. The Georgia head coach didn’t waste any time on Monday sharing his passion for the rivalry with Auburn, and the message has stayed consistent. “Strike and attack,” Smart said, asked about the approach to...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia

Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
LEE COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy