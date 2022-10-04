NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO