fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
hyannisnews.com
NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
vineyardgazette.com
Jury Trial Underway in Superior Court Malpractice Case
In the county’s first Superior Court jury trial in more than two years, an Oak Bluffs businessman is suing a well known Island surgeon for medical malpractice in connection with an appendectomy he performed more than eight years ago. An eight-member jury heard opening arguments Wednesday in a case...
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
Coyote chases girl with dog in Hingham; neighbors worried about attacks
Residents of the Liberty Pole neighborhood of Hingham say they see coyotes near their homes multiple times a day. Neighbors near South Elementary School in Hingham are growing increasingly concerned about an uptick in the number of encounters residents are having with coyotes. That concern hit a new high point...
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 7
Grandpa Spider Andresen has been wearing his assistant harbormaster cap quite a bit lately so when family sends him pictures and videos he has me readily accessible next door to share them with. Recently, I’ve seen videos from Tyler and Kelly’s trip to Italy for a friend’s wedding which, of...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
vineyardgazette.com
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Oct. 7
Potlucks at the Chappy Community Center are back! The next one is on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thereafter, they are scheduled on the third Wednesday of the month, all the way through June. Everyone is welcome. Bring a dish to serve six. Contact the center if...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Oct. 7
Vineyard and Roxbury legacy families were in full display at the much-anticipated wedding of Carolyn Allston and Jethro Trenteetu at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown last Saturday. The bride’s great-grandfather Phillip Allston (1860-1915) came to the Highlands in Oak Bluffs in 1902. He was a gifted chemist who worked...
vineyardgazette.com
Bog Man
From the Oct. 9, 1931 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Next Tuesday is Cranberry Day in the town of Gay Head. It is extremely doubtful if there is another town in America which enjoys the distinction of having such a holiday entirely to itself. On this day, the Gay Head...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Appoints New Health Inspector
The Chilmark select board made a number of appointments at its meeting this week, including a new board of health inspector and select board chair. Bill Rossi will succeed Jim Malkin as board chair, and Ann McCaffrey was unanimously voted in as board of health inspector and administrator, a position held for the last 16 years by Marina Lent, who is now moving to a public health position in Aquinnah.
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
theweektoday.com
Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth
MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed
Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
vineyardgazette.com
Howes House Committee Talks Regional Funding
A regional funding agreement to renovate the Howes House, headquarters of the Up-Island Council on Aging in West Tisbury, was the focus of a joint meeting Wednesday with representatives from the three up-Island towns. The meeting included members of the Chilmark and West Tisbury select boards, as well as Aquinnah...
