ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Cavs get lots of love from NBA GMs in annual survey

By Jedd Pagaduan
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2rUc_0iLW8SHH00

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised a lot of teams last season behind a breakout year from then third-year guard Darius Garland, who emerged into an All-Star, and a solid rookie campaign from Evan Mobley. However, they scuffled at the end of last year after injury problems took its toll. Nevertheless, it appears as if the sky is the limit for the Cavs, especially after the addition of star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

General managers around the NBA certainly think so, as they have certainly been impressed by the moves the Cavs have made in recent memory.

According to the Annual NBA GM Survey , 41 percent of NBA executives think that the Cavs made “the best overall moves” in the past offseason. The Cavs made no bigger deal than the one they swung for Donovan Mitchell, which 59 percent thought was the best individual acquisition of the past summer.

The GMs weren’t done showering the Cavs front office with love. 41 percent of GMs (again) opined that the Cavs boast the league’s “most promising young core” led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, who the Cavs did ever so well to swoop in and acquire during the James Harden trade back in January 2021.

Meanwhile, despite finishing second in the Rookie of the Year race, Evan Mobley was voted as the “most likely to have a breakout season in 2022-23”, finishing with 21 percent of the votes. Who could blame them? The 21-year old big man out of USC is already one of the best defensive big men in the league, and his offensive game is only getting better.

Quite frankly, it is understandable why almost everyone is buying into the Cavs’ hype. Not only are they led by perhaps the NBA’s most enviable young core, they also boast the services of veterans such as Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, and Caris LeVert, who have all shown they can contribute to winning.

The Cavs will look to bounce back from a disappointing finish to last season, when they ended up losing twice in the play-in games. With the addition of one of the best young scorers in the league in Donovan Mitchell and the young core having another year to learn the ropes of what it takes to succeed in the NBA, the Cavs will certainly be better equipped to deal with adversity this time around.

The post Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Cavs get lots of love from NBA GMs in annual survey appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal explains why LeBron James won’t be the GOAT even if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is projected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. If James does that, he’ll lay claim to the most points ever scored by a player in the history of the league. Earlier this week, James seemed to make it clear that he thinks very little of the record and Abdul-Jabbar himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Gms#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Utah Jazz#Nba Gm Survey#Usc
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals He's In Contact With Delonte West But The Former NBA Player Is Still Struggling: "He's Gotta Want To Help Himself First. I've Tried. I Know It's Tough For Him."

Professional sports are a gateway for a lot of people that come from terrible backgrounds to change their lives and amass wealth that their families never had. The NBA has more rag-to-riches stories than most other professions, with some of the greatest athletes coming from impoverished backgrounds and building a life for themselves off the back of their hard work. However, not every story has a happy ending.
NBA
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
68
Followers
114
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy