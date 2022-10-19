ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton serial killings timeline: 43-year-old suspect arrested while 'hunting'

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3gNy_0iLW86Bm00

A suspected serial killer in Stockton, California, was apprehended this weekend while he was "out hunting" for another victim, according to police.

What we know

The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, a 43-year-old Stockton resident, was arrested while he was driving early Saturday, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden announced at a news conference.

Authorities had zeroed in on Brownlee from tips and officers and surveilled Brownlee as he drove, according to police.

MORE: Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with 3 counts of murder, more charges expected

"His patterns were consistent with some of the patterns that we had seen ... around parks, around dark places, stopping, looking around, moving again," the chief said.

"He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," McFadden said in a statement. "As officers made contact with him, he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. He was also armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody. We are sure we stopped another killing."

MORE: Suspected Stockton serial killer arrested, was on a 'mission to kill'

Here's how the crimes unfolded:

April 10, 2021

At 4:18 a.m. on April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Oakland, California. Stockton police announced on Monday that this killing has been linked to the spree; all of the other attacks were in Stockton.

April 16, 2021

Days later, on April 16, 2021, at 3:20 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was shot in Stockton and survived her injuries, police said.

She told officers she was in her tent and heard someone approaching. She came out to find someone holding a gun, police said. Multiple shots were fired but the shooter didn't say anything, she told police.

This shooting has also been linked to the spree, police said.

July 8, 2022

More than one year went by.

Then on July 8 at 12:31 a.m., a 35-year-old man, Paul Yaw, was fatally shot in Stockton, police said.

Yaw "was a good boy who grew into a good man with a big heart," his family said in a statement to ABC News. "He was a son, brother, father, grandson, nephew and cousin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zb1zR_0iLW86Bm00
Greta Bogrow - PHOTO: Paul Alexander Yaw, 35, was one of the victims of a serial killer in Stockton, Calif.

Aug. 11, 2022

Weeks later, on Aug. 11 at 9:49 p.m., a 43-year-old man, Salvador Debudey Jr., was shot and killed, police said.

Aug. 30, 2022

The next victim was 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, who was fatally shot at 6:41 a.m. on Aug. 30 in Stockton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pL6rd_0iLW86Bm00
Stockton Police Department - PHOTO: Stockton, Calif., police released the locations of five murders believed to be committed by the same person since July 8.

Sept. 21, 2022

A 52-year-old man, Juan Cruz, was fatally shot in Stockton at 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

Sept. 27, 2022

The final victim was 54-year-old Lawrence Lopez Sr., who was was fatally shot at 1:53 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to police.

Lopez was a musician who leaves behind six children, Jerry Lopez, his brother, told ABC News.

"It's mind-blowing that the deaths are supposedly connected," Jerry Lopez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418seg_0iLW86Bm00
Jerry Lopez Family - PHOTO: In this undated photo released by the Lopez family, Lorenzo Lopez is shown.

Sept. 30, 2022

On Sept. 30, Stockton police announced they believed the five 2022 homicides were linked, adding that they met the definition of a serial killer.

Police released this image of a man who is considered a person of interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGw4x_0iLW86Bm00
Stockton Police Department - PHOTO: Stockton, Calif., police released a photo of a person of interest in the murders of five men in the city since July.

Oct. 3, 2022

On Oct. 3, police said they believed the two 2021 shootings -- one fatal and one non-fatal -- were also linked.

Oct. 4, 2022

On Oct. 4, Stockton police released a short video of a person of interest.

McFadden said it's unclear if the person of interest in the video "is a suspect or a witness, but it's an individual that we have seen at more than one scene."

Police ask anyone with information to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

Oct. 15, 2022

Wesley Brownlee was arrested for homicide early Saturday morning, the chief said.

McFadden said he had very emotional conversations with the victims' families.

"Even though aren’t any words that we can say that will bring back the lost loved ones, the least that we could do is do our part -- to bring justice," he said.

Oct. 18, 2022

Brownlee made his first court appearance Tuesday. He was charged with three counts of murder, with more charges expected, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at a news conference.

He was held without bail, Sacramento ABC affiliate KXTV reported.

Brownlee was a truck driver and moved to Stockton this summer, the district attorney said.

"This individual thought he could come to our community and do harm -- not in our house," the district attorney said. "You do not get to come into our house and do this kind of crime ... and not think that [the Stockton Police Department] is not gonna ... find you and hold you fully accountable."

ABC News' Zohreen Shah, Alyssa Pone, Jenna Harrison Esseling and Caroline Guthrie contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police break up gambling den in East San Jose; 7 suspects arrested

SAN JOSE -- Seven suspects are facing multiple charges after police broke up an illegal gambling den in East San Jose, authorities said.San Jose police said the underground casino operating in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B in East San Jose was a hub for a variety of illegal activities including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link a stabbing case to one of the casino operators, police said.On Thursday, SWAT and patrol officers served search and arrest warrants at the location and...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Search for a suspect is now nationwide

STOCKTON — Chicago police believe Chicago's 2018 Duck Walk Killer and Stockton's serial killer are not connected at this time, but they are still in communication with Stockton police.One Stockton victim's family member says the nationwide search is a relief."I wish I would have tried harder to tell him how much I love him," says Paul Yaw's cousin, Marissa Yaw.Paul Yaw was ambushed and killed by Stockton's serial killer."It makes me disgusted that this guy is just going around senselessly shooting people," says Yaw, who says her family is hopeful detectives will find the killer after learning they're searching nationwide."They...
STOCKTON, CA
Daily Beast

Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’

STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer. The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC News

ABC News

878K+
Followers
185K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy