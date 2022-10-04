Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Harrisburg workshop explores agriculture in the classroom
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A weeklong professional development workshop held this summer at Penn State Harrisburg helped teachers explore new ways to incorporate agriculture into their classrooms. Penn State’s Center for Science and the Schools partnered with professors from Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology, and the...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State hosts delegation from Leibniz University of Hannover, Germany
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State welcomed a delegation of faculty and international office staff from Leibniz University of Hannover, Germany, Sept. 14-16. The visit was coordinated by the Office of the Senior Vice President for Research and Penn State Global, and generated significant interest among faculty and staff at Leibniz and Penn State. The two universities indicated an interest in expanding collaboration by signing a Letter of Intent.
The Daily Collegian
Podcast fellowship available to Penn State students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Democracy Group, a collective of 17 podcasts on democracy and civic engagement, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new initiative to help high school and college students make their voices heard on topics in democracy. The network’s podcast fellowship will pair students...
The Daily Collegian
Fall open houses planned at Penn State Wilkes-Barre
DALLAS, Pa. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre is hosting several open house events this fall for prospective students and their families. Two of the events are open to all prospective students and families. The Penn State Days Open House will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the Fall Open House is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. for both events, with both running from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Account Storage Space to be retired
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State IT plans to retire the Penn State Account Storage Space (PASS) service in July 2023. The availability of alternatives like Microsoft OneDrive has led to a significant reduction in the use of PASS in recent years, and operating costs have increased. PASS has been a storage solution at the University for decades.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Fayette hosts networking event for Nursing students
LEMONT FURNACE, PA. — Students in the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, were given the opportunity to network with representatives from eleven regional facilities on Oct. 5. “Networking events introduce our students to the many opportunities available for them to...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Berks explores the truth behind Halloween
WYOMISSING, Pa. — What does Halloween mean to you? Costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating? Hayrides, haunted houses, and horror stories? Penn State Berks will bring the truth to light on what many consider the most mysterious holiday of the year when the college presents “The Truth About Halloween” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Perkins Student Center Auditorium. This presentation is free and open to the public.
The Daily Collegian
28 new faculty members join the College of Engineering
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Twenty-eight new faculty members have joined the Penn State College of Engineering since the end of the spring semester. The 17 tenured or tenure-line members and 11 non-tenure-line members represent 11 units and departments and include one dean and two new department heads. “We welcome...
