DALLAS, Pa. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre is hosting several open house events this fall for prospective students and their families. Two of the events are open to all prospective students and families. The Penn State Days Open House will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the Fall Open House is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. for both events, with both running from 10 a.m. to noon.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO