ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols defeat Missouri behind second-half surge

Taylor Huff’s goal in the 56th minute broke the seal for the nation’s fifth highest scoring offense in the Lady Vols’ 2-0 win over the Missouri Tigers on Thursday. After being locked in a 0-0 tie, Huff redirected a cross from Claudia Dipasupil with a header past Missouri goalie Bella Hollenbach to the bottom right corner, giving the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead.
COLUMBIA, MO
utdailybeacon.com

Keys and Predictions: LSU

Each week, Andrew Peters, the sports editor and football beat writer at The Daily Beacon, gives his keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, Beacon staff writer Caleb Jarreau gives his keys and predictions as well. The Vols are looking to stay undefeated this week as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Defense dominates as No. 8 Tennessee defeats No. 25 LSU 40-13

The Volunteers dominated LSU in all aspects of the game Saturday in Death Valley, beating LSU 40-13. Tennessee moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with their win on Saturday. “It says we found a way to be the best team on the field in the last five...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Community Policy