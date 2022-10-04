Read full article on original website
Related
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: No. 19 Tennessee continuing to climb after home victory against Missouri
No.19 Tennessee beat the Missouri Tigers 2-0 at Regal Soccer Stadium to record its third consecutive win as the team continues to build ahead of the SEC tournament later this month. The win is the Lady Vols first in front of the Tennessee faithful this SEC season after losing their...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols defeat Missouri behind second-half surge
Taylor Huff’s goal in the 56th minute broke the seal for the nation’s fifth highest scoring offense in the Lady Vols’ 2-0 win over the Missouri Tigers on Thursday. After being locked in a 0-0 tie, Huff redirected a cross from Claudia Dipasupil with a header past Missouri goalie Bella Hollenbach to the bottom right corner, giving the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead.
utdailybeacon.com
Keys and Predictions: LSU
Each week, Andrew Peters, the sports editor and football beat writer at The Daily Beacon, gives his keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, Beacon staff writer Caleb Jarreau gives his keys and predictions as well. The Vols are looking to stay undefeated this week as...
utdailybeacon.com
Defense dominates as No. 8 Tennessee defeats No. 25 LSU 40-13
The Volunteers dominated LSU in all aspects of the game Saturday in Death Valley, beating LSU 40-13. Tennessee moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with their win on Saturday. “It says we found a way to be the best team on the field in the last five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Defense sets up offense in Vols’ dominant win over LSU
A key phrase for Tennessee’s season so far has been “first time since…” On Saturday, it was the first time Tennessee has beat LSU since 2005. The Vols were dominant in the 40-13 win and they are now 5-0 heading into the Third Saturday of October next week.
Comments / 0