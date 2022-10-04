Read full article on original website
5 Weird Things We Learned at New York Comic Con’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Panel
From Hogwarts to Beverly Hills! Daniel Radcliffe told audiences at New York Comic Con‘s “Let’s Get WEIRD” panel, hosted by Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz, that the “first thing” he did after booking the role of “Weird” Al Yankovic in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story was learn how to play the accordion. The actor said, “I’m incredibly lucky to have a friend who has an accordion and had the time to teach me, and he gave me one.” Radcliffe continued to share that prep for the shoot was challenging, credited to the choreography and having to mimic Yankovic’s body language. Radcliffe was joined...
Midnight Club Finale: Mike Flanagan Confirms 'Answers Exist,' Teases Possible Season 2 and Easter Eggs
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season finale of The Midnight Club. If the last shot of The Midnight Club‘s season finale left you scratching your head or picking your jaw up from the floor, you are not alone. In the episode’s final moments, it was revealed that Dr. Stanton was not only wearing a wig to hide her bald head, but she also had that ominous hourglass symbol tattooed on the back of her neck. Despite the fact that creator Mike Flanagan‘s other Netflix series were conceived as one-and-done projects, the writer/director confirmed to TVLine that this particular story will...
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
