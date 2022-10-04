Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Learn ‘The Basics of Bird Migration’ with Park Ranger Amy Thompson on Oct. 7
Fall migration is in full swing, but how do birds know what to do?. Park Ranger Amy Thompson, Lead Biological Science Technician on Ocracoke Island, will be presenting on The Basics of Bird Migration. If you’re a beginner to intermediate birder or a bird enthusiast who wants to better understand the biology of bird migration, this Dare County Library Adult Speaker Series class is for you!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Big bite: Hatteras Island man lands large red drum at Jennette’s Pier
Dr. Tom Hankins, of Hatteras Island, holds a large red drum he caught and released at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on the morning of September 9. Hankins was thrilled to catch the 41-incher, his first ever big red drum. Anglers enjoyed a great bite all morning from the end of the 1,000-foot-long pier.
outerbanksvoice.com
Walter Henry Widmer of Manteo, September 27
Walter Henry Widmer, 71, of Manteo, NC died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on August 21, 1951, he was the son of the late Raffaella Burrascano and Walter B. Widmer. Walter was an avid fisherman and hunter and after 27 years, he...
outerbanksvoice.com
Coastal low keeps ocean conditions unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all east facing ocean beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton, Powerful rip and strong longshore currents along with high surf (up to 10 feet) and hazardous shorebreak present at all ocean beaches from Duck to Buxton. While rip current risk at the south facing beaches of Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke is MODERATE, ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
outerbanksvoice.com
Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3
Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Medical Group reports reestablishing care for about 300 patients
Outer Banks Hospital Board of Directors Chair Tess Judge provided an Oct. 4 update to the Manteo Healthcare Task Force on the Outer Banks Medical Group’s work “to fully restore, and expand, access to primary care services.”. Judge said that the group has been able to reestablish care...
outerbanksvoice.com
Marcia S. Harrell of Camden, October 4
Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
outerbanksvoice.com
Joan M. Cornette of Kitty Hawk, October 1
Joan M. Cornette, 75, of Kitty Hawk, NC, formerly of West Grove, PA, passed away at home on October 1, 2022. She was born in West Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late John V. Maroney and Lida Dashe Maroney, of West Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cornette of Kitty Hawk; and a brother, John E. Maroney of Delaware. She retired from DuPont after 30 years of service and then worked in real estate in the Outer Banks.
publicradioeast.org
NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash
After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
outerbanksvoice.com
Four Actors Sought for Southern-Fried Revenge Comedy
Open auditions for ‘Exit, Pursued by a Bear’ October 11 & 12. Four meaty roles, an actor duct taped to a chair… and karaoke! It’s all part of Theatre of Dare’s upcoming play Exit, Pursued by a Bear, which will be holding open auditions at the theater in Kitty Hawk Oct. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Two men and two women will be cast for the production slated to run in late January.
forsythwoman.com
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Glider from fatal Southern Shores crash in ocean washes ashore on Kitty Hawk beach
The Town of Kitty Hawk reported the morning of Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off of Southern Shores on September 21 has washed ashore in area the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. One person was rescued and another...
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
outerbanksvoice.com
William C. Schmidt of Kill Devil Hills, September 30
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone
Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative Questionnaire for Salt Marsh Landowners
In partnership with the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) and the Conservation Fund, the Dare County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input from Dare County landowners whose land contains salt marsh. This survey will assist SASMI in developing programs and incentives for land conservation. According to the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners hear health care proposal
“We’re coming here to provide health care,” Joseph Rockenstein said to the Town of Manteo Board of Commissioners. Rockenstein, chief executive officer for the Engelhard Medical and Ocracoke Health Centers, repeated his statement made earlier to the town’s Health Care Task Force, which was set up by the town’s commissioners.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
outerbanksvoice.com
ECU Science-Art Collaboration Project, “Was Here,” Illustrates Sea Level Change
East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus will host a disassembling event for a large art installation, “Was Here,” on Friday, October 7, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Open to the public, the deinstallation will take place on the grounds of the Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese, N.C. and will include an artist discussion, question and answer period and a reception.
