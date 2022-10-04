Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
hardknoxwire.com
UT faculty stages “speak-in” to protest state law
Dozens of University of Tennessee faculty members plan on challenging the state Legislature’s power to restrict free speech this week by deliberately teaching topics that a recent law seeks to suppress. It’s not entirely clear what the consequences of deliberately violating the Divisive Concepts Act could be, but almost...
WATE
Pellissippi State accepting applications for faculty and staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions. Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more. For Computer Technician...
utdailybeacon.com
Students sleep on sidewalk for lease at popular apartments near campus
On Sunday afternoon, students began pitching tents, setting up chairs and inflating mattresses on the pavement outside of The Standard apartments in hopes of securing a lease for the 2023-2024 school year. Leasing for next fall opens Tuesday at noon. By Monday, dozens of students had spent the night outside...
WBIR
University of Tennessee students camp out for another day to sign apartment lease
The students will have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to hopefully sign a lease. Still some students might not get an apartment.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall flat to No. 15 Florida in four sets
Tennessee lost to Florida Wednesday night in four sets (24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25) in Thompson Boling Arena. The Lady Vols outhit Florida .302% to .275%. Tennessee also tied Florida in blocks with seven. Florida came into the night leading the SEC in blocks. “Our offense has been good, it has...
Five-star running back includes Tennessee on list of favorites
Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of the nation's top running backs in the 2024 class. Five-star junior running back Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., released a list of his top 12 college choices in a post Tuesday on his Instagram account, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's considering.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
wvlt.tv
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
hbsdealer.com
House-Hasson hosts virtual market
Going virtual saves dealers time away from their stores as many handle the impact of Hurricane Ian. House-Hasson Hardware is holding a virtual dealer market through Oct. 7. The virtual market is designed to save dealers served by House-Hasson time away from their independent hardware stores and lumberyards, and not because of Covid-19, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based hardware distributor said.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro Police Department sees major staff shakeups
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- With the dust settling over the police exodus in Jacksboro on Monday, conflicting stories are coming to light. By Monday afternoon, three-quarters of the already lean Jacksboro Police Department had resigned leaving only one officer fully employed by the town. Chief Jeremy Goins, along with officers Jordan Husky and Allen Baumgardner, had left the force leaving only Franklin Ayers.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Volleyball prepares to host No. 15 Florida following bye week
Tennessee looks to move to 9-7 (3-1) on the year as they host No. 15 Florida on Wednesday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Both Florida and Tennessee are coming off bye weeks ahead of their matchup. Head Coach Eve Rackham Watt is happy with the team’s progress over the time off.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
1450wlaf.com
Ballot is released for Nov. 8 election
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Administrator of Elections Mallory Rosenfeld released the ballot for the Tuesday, November 8, election. See the full ballot below. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/03/2022-10AM)
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
