ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hardknoxwire.com

UT faculty stages “speak-in” to protest state law

Dozens of University of Tennessee faculty members plan on challenging the state Legislature’s power to restrict free speech this week by deliberately teaching topics that a recent law seeks to suppress. It’s not entirely clear what the consequences of deliberately violating the Divisive Concepts Act could be, but almost...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pellissippi State accepting applications for faculty and staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions. Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more. For Computer Technician...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Students sleep on sidewalk for lease at popular apartments near campus

On Sunday afternoon, students began pitching tents, setting up chairs and inflating mattresses on the pavement outside of The Standard apartments in hopes of securing a lease for the 2023-2024 school year. Leasing for next fall opens Tuesday at noon. By Monday, dozens of students had spent the night outside...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Knoxville, TN
Education
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols fall flat to No. 15 Florida in four sets

Tennessee lost to Florida Wednesday night in four sets (24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25) in Thompson Boling Arena. The Lady Vols outhit Florida .302% to .275%. Tennessee also tied Florida in blocks with seven. Florida came into the night leading the SEC in blocks. “Our offense has been good, it has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Five-star running back includes Tennessee on list of favorites

Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of the nation's top running backs in the 2024 class. Five-star junior running back Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., released a list of his top 12 college choices in a post Tuesday on his Instagram account, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Programs For Minors
hbsdealer.com

House-Hasson hosts virtual market

Going virtual saves dealers time away from their stores as many handle the impact of Hurricane Ian. House-Hasson Hardware is holding a virtual dealer market through Oct. 7. The virtual market is designed to save dealers served by House-Hasson time away from their independent hardware stores and lumberyards, and not because of Covid-19, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based hardware distributor said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro Police Department sees major staff shakeups

JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- With the dust settling over the police exodus in Jacksboro on Monday, conflicting stories are coming to light. By Monday afternoon, three-quarters of the already lean Jacksboro Police Department had resigned leaving only one officer fully employed by the town. Chief Jeremy Goins, along with officers Jordan Husky and Allen Baumgardner, had left the force leaving only Franklin Ayers.
JACKSBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Ballot is released for Nov. 8 election

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Administrator of Elections Mallory Rosenfeld released the ballot for the Tuesday, November 8, election. See the full ballot below. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/03/2022-10AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy