Columbia County, FL

WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Columbia County, FL
Government
County
Columbia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Interlachen City Charter Amendments

Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:. Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter. Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida...
INTERLACHEN, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Zoey Fields

Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show

Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
#Shall The School Board
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl

Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

City breaks ground on new fire station on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another new fire station is coming to Jacksonville — this one on the Westside. On Wednesday morning, the city broke ground on Fire Station 75 near Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road. What makes this unusual is it’s in an older, established neighborhood. It’s an area...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pop-up scams targeting shoppers, bank customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two specific pop-up scams are targeting local shoppers and bank customers right now. The Better Business Bureau and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they are circulating right now in our area. A pop-up is a message that can appear in your email inbox, on your...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

