WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
Yes, the American Community Survey request you got in the mail is real and required by law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly viewer is asking for help verifying if a survey that came in the mail and appears to be a part of the US Census is real. Likely some of you received this as well, but Vickey Turner got nervous that it could be a scam.
floridapolitics.com
‘We’ll design our own damn sign,’ Fernandina Beach Mayor says of county plans
The issue regards the sign at 8th and Lime streets. Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach Mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by...
News4Jax.com
Interlachen City Charter Amendments
Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:. Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter. Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida...
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants
The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show
Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl
Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Duval County Circuit Court, clerk after deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied marriage license
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Circuit Court of Duval County and its clerk after a deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied a marriage license. The federal lawsuit was announced at a news conference Tuesday. On Oct. 15, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the...
Local Jax health care provider settles fraud allegations by paying $700,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced that Physicians Group Services, P.A. has agreed to pay $700,000 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville-based health care provider was accused of submitting...
News4Jax.com
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
