Daily Cougar Online
Students Meet their Supporters in Annual Nursing Scholarship Events
“Being a nurse connects you to your community in a way that illustrates how needed and how valued you are.”. The words from Kathryn Tart, Professor and Founding Dean of the University of Houston College of Nursing, rang true for the nearly 100 nursing students, their families and other supporters who gathered for the UH College of Nursing 2022 Scholarship Banquets. The college held separate events for students at the Katy and Sugar Land instructional sites.
Mapping the Past, Present and Future of Houston Latino Art
Imagine traversing Greater Houston’s dynamic and expansive Latino visual art scene with a simple swipe of a finger. Latino cARTographies, a new interactive and portable digital board developed by the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies, allows users to experience Latino art in seven communities, and other parts of Houston, like never before.
UH Students Documenting U.S. Latino Experience Through Research, Archival Initiative
Recovering the U.S. Hispanic Literacy Program Helps Students Gain Community Insights, Research Skills. At the heart of these efforts is its Recovering the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Program, which salvages an assortment of written works documenting Hispanic culture. The program is led by a team of seasoned scholars, archivists and researchers within UH’s U.S. Latino Digital Humanities Center (USLDH).
FIT for Houston: UH's Food Insecurity Team Feeding Community Success
Bonner Leaders Contribute Time, Energies to Community Food Pantries, Distribution Efforts. With its collection of diverse eateries, Houston is often touted as one of the nation's top restaurant cities. Still, families in Texas’ largest metropolitan area struggle with access to fresh, nutritious meals. According to the Houston Food Bank,...
Going 'Rogue': UH Researchers Examine Viral Trend in Global Marketing
Chris Taylor, director of the beverage management program in the University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, watched in awe as sales of White Claw skyrocketed seemingly overnight in the summer of 2019. As a new entry in the relatively unknown hard seltzer category, it was...
