Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

Dukes thriving in national spotlight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After going undefeated in its first four games, James Madison football has been the subject of national attention. The Dukes have made a statement debut in the Sun Belt Conference, starting with a thrilling 32-28 win over App State. This past weekend, JMU continued its winning ways with a dominant 40-13 victory against Texas State.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021

Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing a 52 percent increase in tourism spending compared to 2020. Tourism spending in Harrisonburg reached $214 million in 2021, according to data released by Virginia Tourism Corporation and data provided by Tourism Economics,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Blighted’

Charlottesville Oil sits on a 1.31-acre parcel on Ivy Road. Albemarle County assesses the land at $922,700, and the three structures there at $199,100. An adjacent 1.21 parcel, where empty semi-trailers are often parked, is assessed at $869,700. Photo: Amanda Maglione. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday

Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
cbs19news

Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RICHMOND, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care

Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Community cookout in Waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement

Virginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9. Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m. The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave...
WAYNESBORO, VA

