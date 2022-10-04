Read full article on original website
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week
WHSV
Dukes thriving in national spotlight
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After going undefeated in its first four games, James Madison football has been the subject of national attention. The Dukes have made a statement debut in the Sun Belt Conference, starting with a thrilling 32-28 win over App State. This past weekend, JMU continued its winning ways with a dominant 40-13 victory against Texas State.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Can JMU Dukes remain perfect in first season in FBS?
The James Madison football team looks to remain perfect when they visit Arkansas State on Saturday in Sun Belt action. The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) could be in line for a Top 25 ranking if they remain perfect after this weekend thanks to what’s been a hot start to life in FBS.
Augusta Free Press
The lesson for Tony Elliott: To be able to build a winner, you first have to learn how to lose
It’s not a sin to lose a game. Teams lose games all the time. It’s part of sports, part of life. (Businesses lose contracts; people lose jobs, among many other things.) Losing is one thing. Allowing yourself to be defeated in the process is quite another. This is...
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 10/4: UVA football focusing on the details, players trust the staff, and Tony Bennett still being doubted
Another Tuesday is upon us and, with it, another day of Around the Corner giving you all the latest news and info about your very own Virginia Cavaliers. Fairly quiet news day yesterday, but things should ramp up today as the lead up to Louisville kicks off in earnest. Notable...
WSET
American country singer Reba McEntire, performing in Charlottesville in 2023
(WSET) — Get ready, Reba is coming to town!. Reba McEntire announced that she will be extending her "Reba: Live Concert Tour" into 2023. Below are Reba's 2023 concert tour dates according to her website. March 9: Jacksonville, FL at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. March 10: Columbia, SC...
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021
Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing a 52 percent increase in tourism spending compared to 2020. Tourism spending in Harrisonburg reached $214 million in 2021, according to data released by Virginia Tourism Corporation and data provided by Tourism Economics,...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Augusta Free Press
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
C-Ville Weekly
‘Blighted’
Charlottesville Oil sits on a 1.31-acre parcel on Ivy Road. Albemarle County assesses the land at $922,700, and the three structures there at $199,100. An adjacent 1.21 parcel, where empty semi-trailers are often parked, is assessed at $869,700. Photo: Amanda Maglione. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
Augusta Free Press
Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
Augusta Free Press
Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry
The Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry. CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at...
Augusta Free Press
‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday
Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
Augusta Free Press
‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care
Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
Augusta Free Press
Community cookout in Waynesboro scheduled to promote civic engagement
Virginia Organizing will host a cookout Sunday, Oct. 9. Community Cookout to Promote Civic Engagement and Reproductive Justice will be held at North Park, 800 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, from 4 to 6 p.m. The purpose of the event is to build community in Waynesboro, and create a safe and brave...
NBC 29 News
Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This is the last autumn for nine ailing trees along Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. The Charlottesville Tree Commission has decided it is too dangerous to leave certain trees standing. “We are not removing the trees because we want to. These are a safety hazard,” Riaan Anthony,...
