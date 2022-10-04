ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Page Six

Coldplay’s Chris Martin contracts ‘serious lung infection,’ cancels shows

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has contracted a “serious lung infection,” forcing the band to cancel their upcoming shows in Brazil. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” Coldplay announced Tuesday. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.” The band apologized for the inconvenience and appreciated fans’ understanding but said they...
The Independent

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
Chris Martin
NME

Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
NME

Nick Cave changed ‘Waiting For You’ on advice of Chris Martin

Nick Cave changed a song on his 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’ on the advice of Chris Martin. The Australian musician recorded his 17th album at the Coldplay frontman’s Malibu studio, where Martin would occasionally drop in to sessions after recording music for Coldplay nearby. Revealed in the new...
NME

The Big Moon announce 2023 London gig: “Our biggest headline show ever”

The Big Moon have announced a headline show at the Roundhouse in London – find all the details below. The band, whose third album ‘Here Is Everything’ arrives next Friday (October 14), are due to play the 1,700-capacity Camden venue on May 31, 2023. It’ll be their biggest headline gig to date.
NME

Lorde says she was told off for breaking local body election rules on Instagram

Lorde has said that she was told off by an electoral commission for sharing her completed Auckland mayoral ballot with her 9.5million followers on Instagram. Today (October 4), the New Zealand pop star posted her filled-out ballot on Instagram Stories with one candidate ticked. “I’m proud to be voting […] for Mayor of Auckland,” the photo was captioned, revealing the name of the candidate.
Variety

U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
NME

Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask

Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
NME

Australian version of ‘Taskmaster’ is in the works

An Australian version of Taskmaster is in development at Paramount. As reported by Variety, Taskmaster Australia will be produced by Avalon Television with Kevin & Co for Network 10. The series, set to be released next year, will be hosted by comedian and writer Tom Gleeson, alongside Tom Cashman. Taskmaster...
BBC

Liverpool film studios: University pulls out of Littlewoods project

One of the main clients for a proposed film studio development in Liverpool has pulled out of the project. Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) was to be a main tenant at the former Littlewoods Pools building. However, LJMU said it had now decided not to lease space and will instead...
The Associated Press

Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the...
NME

Watch Marcus Mumford perform ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’

Marcus Mumford was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week – watch him perform new single ‘Grace’ below. The track appears the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, which came out last month. In a new...
