Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has contracted a “serious lung infection,” forcing the band to cancel their upcoming shows in Brazil. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” Coldplay announced Tuesday. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.” The band apologized for the inconvenience and appreciated fans’ understanding but said they...

