utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall flat to No. 15 Florida in four sets
Tennessee lost to Florida Wednesday night in four sets (24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25) in Thompson Boling Arena. The Lady Vols outhit Florida .302% to .275%. Tennessee also tied Florida in blocks with seven. Florida came into the night leading the SEC in blocks. “Our offense has been good, it has...
utdailybeacon.com
No. 19 Lady Vols return home to face Mizzou
Tennessee women’s soccer heads back to Regal Stadium after a two-game road trip to face Missouri. Following a disappointing home loss to No. 4 Alabama, the Lady Vols (7-3-1) had a very successful road trip. They defeated Kentucky 4-1, and they knocked off then No. 13 Ole Miss 1-0, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Lady Vols put up a good fight, but drop match to No. 15 Florida
The Tennessee volleyball team took the court on Wednesday night against the Florida Gators for some in-conference action. The Lady Vols held on for four sets, but finally fell to the visiting Gators 3-1 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s defeat. Sticking around. Though Florida came...
utdailybeacon.com
SEC releases updated baseball schedule for Tennessee’s 2023 season
The SEC released a revised 2023 conference baseball schedule for Tennessee on Tuesday. The original schedule released by the SEC included two series that aren’t supposed to take place until 2024. Tennessee has added a series with Arkansas on April 14-16. The Volunteers will no longer face Auburn to...
utdailybeacon.com
The Reveille's Peter Rauterkus previews Tennessee-LSU
Ahead of No. 8 Tennessee’s first SEC road contest with No. 25 LSU, The Daily Beacon talked with The LSU Reveille’s Sports Editor Peter Rauterkus who previewed the Tigers heading into Saturday’s matchup. This LSU team got off to a bad start but has won four straight...
utdailybeacon.com
Best of Vol Calls: Heupel talks LSU, bye-week progress
In this Wednesday’s edition of Vol Calls, head coach Josh Heupel gave insight into what he did during the bye-week, including recruiting, returning to the fundamentals in practice and getting his team healthy for No. 25 LSU. “We got a lot accomplished.” Heupel said. Tennessee faces one of...
utdailybeacon.com
Vols prepare for several challenges heading into LSU
The No. 8, undefeated Vols are coming off a bye week and are looking to continue their momentum into another ranked matchup, this time against No. 25 LSU (4-1). Tennessee has a handful of unique challenges to prepare for as it heads into its matchup with LSU this weekend on the road.
utdailybeacon.com
Thomas, Renie named in SEC weekly honours after Ole Miss Victory
Tennessee women's soccer had two players listed in the SEC players of the week with redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas and junior Lawson Renie both earning notable awards. Thomas was named the SEC offensive player of the week for the second time in her career, while it’s Renie’s first time being named SEC defensive player of the week.
utdailybeacon.com
Minor policy continues to maintain on-campus safety 8 years later
The University of Tennessee implemented a child abuse policy in 2014 to ensure the safety of minors visiting the UT campus. The policy has faced several changes in recent years, including a change in authority. Programs for Minors was a standalone program until it became a part of Campus Scheduling and Event Services. This shift was crucial because of the policy’s focus on programs registering to use UT venues and event space.
