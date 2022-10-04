Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
NHL
Romanov fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game
NEW YORK - New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for charging New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck during NHL Preseason Game No. 104 in New York on Saturday, Oct. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 10-1 were revealed Sunday in the ninth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 10. Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington Capitals. Ovechkin scored...
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
NHL
Penguins Assign Defensemen Mark Friedman and Ty Smith to the WBS Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defensemen Ty Smith and Mark Friedman to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, completed his second NHL season in 2021-22, appearing in 66 games and recording five goals, 15 assists and 20...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
Vesey agrees to one-year contract with Rangers
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had 15 points with Devils last season. Jimmy Vesey agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Rangers on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal,...
NHL
Lightning sign forward P.C. Labrie to a one-year contract
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Labrie split the 2021-22 season between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League. He...
NHL
Caps Make Final Cuts
Hours after their preseason finale on Saturday against Columbus, the Caps convened for a Sunday morning practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. But before that practice got underway, Caps coach Peter Laviolette had to deliver bad news to a quartet of young players who were hopeful of landing a roster berth in what was a highly spirited and intense battle for roster berths and lineup spots.
NHL
Aston-Reese signs one-year contract with Maple Leafs
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had 15 points last season with Penguins, Ducks. Zach Aston-Reese signed a one-year, $840,630 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The 28-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract. He had two points (one goal, one assist) and...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets announce roster moves
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced three roster moves today that place the current roster at 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The Blue Jackets have placed right wing Emil Bemstrom on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's...
NHL
Blues take team-building trip to Charleston
Club will practice, enjoy team-bonding activities for four days in South Carolina. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks dropped the puck on the 2022-23 regular-season on Friday in Prague. A handful of other teams will get the regular-season underway starting Tuesday. But the St. Louis Blues?. They don't play...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oshie, Orlov could play for Capitals in season opener
Foligno placed on waivers by Bruins; Tavares practices with Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Forward T.J. Oshie (upper body) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower body) are optimistic about being ready...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from St. Louis
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
NHL
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Rangers 1
The Islanders close out the preseason with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers. The New York Islanders ended the preseason on a high note, downing the New York Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night at UBS Arena. Kieffer Bellows and Mathew Barzal scored goals in the first period, while...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
