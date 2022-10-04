Read full article on original website
Oilers acquire Kostin from Blues for Samorukov
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Klim Kostin, the teams announced Sunday. Both players recently cleared waivers and are restricted free agents following the upcoming season. Kostin was the 31st overall pick in 2017. He appeared in a career-high 40...
Top 100 NHL players: 80-61
Leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, theScore is counting down the top 100 players in the game today, as voted on by our NHL editors. Injuries have been taken into consideration. We'll reveal 20 players every day until the top 20 are unveiled Oct. 11. 100-81 |...
5 electrifying players to watch this NHL season
The NHL saw a major uptick in scoring last season, as the league's 3.14 goals per game were its highest since 1995-96. The surge was due in part to the game's biggest stars reaching new heights. As we hope for another offensive outburst in 2022-23, here are five electrifying players who can help make it happen.
Sabres name Okposo captain
The Buffalo Sabres announced 34-year-old veteran Kyle Okposo as the 20th full-time captain in franchise history on Saturday. Rasmus Dahlin and Zemgus Girgensons will serve as alternates. Buffalo's captaincy has been vacant since Jack Eichel was stripped of the distinction last September. He was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights...
Flames sign Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter led the Flames to a Pacific Division title and a playoff berth in his first full year back in Calgary last season, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top head coach.
Hertl: Scoring in homecoming 'was a little crazy'
Tomas Hertl left the Czech crowd ecstatic, scoring the San Jose Sharks' first goal of 2022-23 in the opening game of the NHL regular season against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday. "It was a little crazy, but it was just a special moment, to score in front of...
Phillies blank Cardinals, advance to face Braves in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies secured their first postseason series victory since 2010 on Saturday, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium in Game 2 to sweep their wild-card showdown. Philadelphia will now face division rivals the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series starting Tuesday at Truist Park....
MLB Friday best bets: Phillies to steal Game 1 in St. Louis
Phillies (-105) @ Cardinals (-115) The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the bump in the series opener against Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Advantage Philadelphia. Wheeler has dominated since returning to the rotation, allowing just one run over three starts while striking out 15 and walking...
5 takeaways from showdown between Wembanyama, Henderson
It's not often that the consensus top two prospects in an NBA draft class go head to head, but Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson did just that this week. Wembanyama's French club, Metropolitans 92, made the trip across the pond for a pair of exhibition matchups against Henderson's G League Ignite squad at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.
Castillo dominates as Mariners blank Blue Jays in wild-card opener
TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was all the support he would need, and more. Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit...
