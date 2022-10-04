Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
ESPN
NBA GMs see Milwaukee Bucks winning title, first MVP for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic
The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, and Luka Doncic was tapped as most likely to win the 2023 Most Valuable Player award in NBA.com's annual survey of all 30 of the league's general managers. The 21st edition of the survey was released Tuesday and...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham ‘Loved What He Saw’ From LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Preseason Opener
The Los Angeles Lakers started their opening game of the 2022 preseason with the Big 3 in the starting lineup despite rumors linking Russell Westbrook with a move away from L.A. throughout the summer. Head coach Darvin Ham sent Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Damian Jones for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
FOX Sports
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
RELATED PEOPLE
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Bleacher Report
Predicting 5 First-Time NBA All-Stars In 2023
The dawn of a new NBA season will soon spawn a new batch of first-time All-Stars. That's just how the Association's assembly line operates. Every year, a group of previous All-Stars no longer makes the cut and a collection of up-and-comers takes their place. Last season, seven players made their...
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Contemplating Retirement Because 'No Teams Are Gonna Allow Me to Play'
Former All-Star center Dwight Howard said he's considering retirement from the NBA, because he doesn't want to play a small bench role. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner discussed his free-agent outlook during an appearance Thursday on Showtime's All The Smoke (7:30 mark of video). "I wanna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take
After winning their fourth title in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors face an uncertain future with players hungry for contract extensions. Some of that tension appeared to boil over Wednesday with an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. According to The Athletic, Green "forcefully struck" Poole after some...
Bleacher Report
Warriors News: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Fight Won't Impact Contract Talks, per GM
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters Thursday that the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice wouldn't impact extension talks. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the two players had been verbally sparring prior to some pushing, which escalated when Green took a swing and made...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Hailed as NBA 'Create a Player' After G League Showcase Performance
Two of the world's top NBA prospects in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson squared off in Las Vegas on Thursday for what could have been the final time before they meet in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, suited...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies
Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Rumors About Jordan Poole's Attitude are 'Absolute BS'
One of the more notable stories to emerge from reports regarding a practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole came from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who suggested some of the Golden State Warriors are "noticing a change in Poole's behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension."
Bleacher Report
Scoot Henderson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury After Collision with Victor Wembanyama
G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson didn't return to Thursday's matchup against Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 after leaving the game because of a bone bruise, per multiple reports, and is day to day in his recovery. Scoot Henderson has a bone bruise and is day to day according to Mara...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Says It's 'An Honor' to Be Hyped Up by Lakers' LeBron James
Victor Wembanyama remains humble despite getting praise from superstars like LeBron James. "It's obviously an honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it really doesn't change anything," the French basketball prospect said. "... The thing is I didn't do anything yet. I didn't play a game in the NBA yet. I wasn't drafted. So I gotta stay focused to reach my goals."
Bleacher Report
Jaden Ivey 'Gonna be a Star' After Pistons' Preseason Debut vs. Knicks
The Detroit Pistons opened their preseason with a 117-96 blowout loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but the good news is that the team appears to have found a gem in rookie point guard Jaden Ivey. The 2022 fifth overall pick had an...
Comments / 0