Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?

It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure

Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
FOX Sports

James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Bleacher Report

Predicting 5 First-Time NBA All-Stars In 2023

The dawn of a new NBA season will soon spawn a new batch of first-time All-Stars. That's just how the Association's assembly line operates. Every year, a group of previous All-Stars no longer makes the cut and a collection of up-and-comers takes their place. Last season, seven players made their...
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Contemplating Retirement Because 'No Teams Are Gonna Allow Me to Play'

Former All-Star center Dwight Howard said he's considering retirement from the NBA, because he doesn't want to play a small bench role. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner discussed his free-agent outlook during an appearance Thursday on Showtime's All The Smoke (7:30 mark of video). "I wanna...
Bleacher Report

Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies

Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
Bleacher Report

Scoot Henderson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury After Collision with Victor Wembanyama

G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson didn't return to Thursday's matchup against Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 after leaving the game because of a bone bruise, per multiple reports, and is day to day in his recovery. Scoot Henderson has a bone bruise and is day to day according to Mara...
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Says It's 'An Honor' to Be Hyped Up by Lakers' LeBron James

Victor Wembanyama remains humble despite getting praise from superstars like LeBron James. "It's obviously an honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it really doesn't change anything," the French basketball prospect said. "... The thing is I didn't do anything yet. I didn't play a game in the NBA yet. I wasn't drafted. So I gotta stay focused to reach my goals."
