Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back

We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 5: Cowboys stun Rams, Eagles continue to soar, Justin Herbert downs Browns, Dobbins & Mixon Show in Baltimore

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and soon we'll be past the quarter point of the regular season. The action has been intense, and the storylines have been plentiful. Most important, our best bets have been scorching hot! We're winning more money every week, carefully selecting our favorite wagers on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/under totals, and in the props market.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams

The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Eagles headline Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 5

It is no secret that "First Things First" host Nick Wright loves Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. So following K.C.'s 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend, it was the perfect time to move them up his weekly NFL tiers list. Much has changed since...
NFL

