Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak
Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Simmons' Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
What did Ben Simmons have to say after making his preseason debut against his former team?
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here is the Phillies' Wildcard Schedule
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:00pm E.T., setting up a potentially massive Sunday for Philadelphia sports fans if the Phillies-Cardinals series goes to a deciding Game 3.
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back
We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles vs Cardinals Pick, Prediction and Exclusive Promo (Eagles to Overwhelm Cardinals)
The Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and Jalen Hurts looks like a top-tier MVP candidate through four weeks. As Philly’s rise continues, BetMGM is giving Eagles fans a free $1,000 bet for Week 5 vs the Cardinals to celebrate. Free $1,000 Bet from BetMGM. You’ve got...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 5: Cowboys stun Rams, Eagles continue to soar, Justin Herbert downs Browns, Dobbins & Mixon Show in Baltimore
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and soon we'll be past the quarter point of the regular season. The action has been intense, and the storylines have been plentiful. Most important, our best bets have been scorching hot! We're winning more money every week, carefully selecting our favorite wagers on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/under totals, and in the props market.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams
The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Eagles headline Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 5
It is no secret that "First Things First" host Nick Wright loves Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. So following K.C.'s 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend, it was the perfect time to move them up his weekly NFL tiers list. Much has changed since...
Eagles "Revenge Tour" Continues with Zach Ertz Up Next
The third of four waves of Super Bowl winners from the Eagles' 2017 season is about to hit on Sunday, and so far that group is 0-2 facing their former team
Sixers Player Grades After Preseason Win vs. Cavs
How did the Philadelphia 76ers grade out after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction
An NBA writer and former Grizzlies executive has high hopes for the Sixers in 2022-2023.
Comments / 0